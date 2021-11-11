How does Prestige work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? Prestige is a long-standing system in Call Of Duty games which allows players who have maxed out their character level (known as Military Rank in COD) to continue to reap rewards from their progress. The system makes a return in Vanguard, where it operates in much the same way it did in last year's Black Ops Cold War. Prestige kicks in once you reach Military Rank 55, and Prestige Rank is increased by improving your Season Level.

Season 1 of Call Of Duty: Vanguard doesn't kick off until December 1st, but there is a Preseason already taking place. While it's not as big as the full seasons are going to be, there are still some goodies worth grabbing if you've already attained max Military Rank before then. Read on for more details of how Season Level and Prestige Rank work in Vanguard, and what rewards you can claim for increasing your Prestige.

How to earn Prestige in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Once you reach Military Rank 55: Commander, activities that used to increase your Player Level will contribute towards your Season Level instead. And for every 50 Season Levels you attain, your Prestige Rank goes up by one. Extremely dedicated players can reach up to Season Level 1000 every season, though that season's maximum Prestige Rank and the title of Prestige Master will always unlock at Level 200.

Every new season will reset your Season Level to 1, allowing you to work your way back up and claim some more Prestige Ranks on the way. When this reset happens you'll keep your existing Prestige Rank, which persists across seasons, along with any associated rewards you earned from previous seasons. Because Prestige Rank accumulates this way, the maximum Prestige Rank you can attain will increase with every season.

The developers have confirmed the maximum Prestige Ranks for current and upcoming seasons to be:

Prestige Rank 3 for the Preseason

Prestige Rank 7 for Season 1

Prestige Rank 11 for Season 2

Four additional levels of Prestige will be added with every new season going forward, and maximum Prestige Rank will always coincide with Season Level 200.

As in Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard will feature an integrated Prestige system across all multiplayer game modes, including Zombies; and at some point in the near future Warzone will be tied in to everything as well.

Prestige Ranks and Rewards in Vanguard

There are "only" 150 Prestige Rank levels in the Preseason, though from Season 1 onwards the usual 1000 Ranks will be available to work through.

The rewards for reaching the Preseason's Prestige levels are a good indicator of the sort of goodies you'll be able to claim in full seasons later down the line:

Prestige 1 (Season Level 1) : Prestige 1 Sticker, Battle Pass Tier Skip

: Prestige 1 Sticker, Battle Pass Tier Skip Prestige 2 (Season Level 50) : Prestige 2 Sticker, unique Weapon blueprint, Battle Pass Tier Skip

: Prestige 2 Sticker, unique Weapon blueprint, Battle Pass Tier Skip Prestige 3 (Season Level 100): Prestige 3 Sticker, Battle Pass Tier Skip

In full seasons, you can expect to earn these sorts of rewards every 50 levels up to level 200. This developer blog suggests that, unlike previous games, Vanguard will have rewards over the next 800 levels that will give players a chance to catch up on Prestige content they missed out on in previous seasons.

There will also be twelve total Prestige Master Ribbons (six carried over and six new) to collect once Vanguard gets fully integrated with Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

That's everything we know about building up Prestige in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Don't forget that in order to start unlocking Prestige you already need to have reached the Military Rank cap, so take a look at our pages on the best guns and best loadouts in Vanguard to make sure your career gets off to a fighting start.