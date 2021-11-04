Call Of Duty: Vanguard release time and download size

Want to know the Call Of Duty: Vanguard release times and download sizes? Yep, it's that time of the year again: a brand new Call Of Duty to sink our rotting zombie teeth into. And so there are two questions flooding Google's airwaves above all others: when can we start playing Vanguard, and how much storage space do we need in order to install it?

This quick guide will give you the answers to both these questions, with release times for various timezones, and download sizes across all platforms - including the optional high resolution assets pack for PC players.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard release time

Call Of Duty: Vanguard releases on Friday 5th November, but the exact release time depends on the platform you're planning to play the game on. Here's what you need to know:

Call Of Duty: Vanguard PC release times:

UK: 4am GMT

Europe: 5am CET

US East Coast: 11:59pm EDT

US West Coast: 9pm PDT on Thursday 4th November

Call Of Duty: Vanguard console release times:

UK: 11:59pm GMT

Europe: 11:59pm CET

US East Coast: 11:59pm EDT

US West Coast: 9pm PDT on Thursday 4th November

Call Of Duty: Vanguard download size

If you've already bought Call Of Duty: Vanguard, then you can pre-load the game now, as the pre-load started on Tuesday 2nd November. The download size for this latest installment of Call Of Duty is not quite as devastatingly large as certain previous titles in the franchise, but the amount of free space you'll need also varies a bit across the different platforms, as you can see below.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard download size:

PC: 61 GB

PC (without Campaign): 36 GB

Xbox Series X: 61 GB

Xbox Series S: 61 GB

Xbox One: 56.6 GB

PS5: 64.13 GB

PS4: 54.65 GB

Note: on PS5 and PS4, you'll need a bit more free space than the actual size of the game in order to install it: 89.84 GB for PS5, and 93.12 GB for PS4. But the game itself won't take up this much space once fully installed.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard high resolution assets bundle for PC

On top of the above download sizes, PC players can choose whether or not to download Activision's high resolution assets bundle for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, for an extra 32 GB (or 64 GB for Ultra 4K). That means if you're planning to play at the highest possible resolution on PC, you'll need to have a whopping 125 GB of free space on your drive.

Obviously, future updates may increase or decrease the overall storage space required to keep Call Of Duty: Vanguard installed on your platform, but on launch these are the figures you need to know. Hopefully this quick guide has set you up ready to dive into Call Of Duty: Vanguard on day one!