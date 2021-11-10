Does Call Of Duty: Vanguard have split screen on PC?

Does Call Of Duty: Vanguard feature split screen for multiplayer? The short answer is that, regrettably, PC players don't have the option to play Call Of Duty: Vanguard in split screen on their platform of choice. We know that this isn't what most of our readers will want to hear, but it's best to get the bad news out of the way first.

One small silver lining, though, is that Vanguard does feature split screen on consoles; so if you have access to a copy of the game on a current- or last-gen Xbox or PlayStation, you can still team up with a friend in couch co-op. You can even carry your progress over from your PC save and back again thanks to the game's easy-to-use cross-save function. We'll explain more about how to do all that further down this page.

Or, if you're firmly PC-only and also inclined to enjoy a bit of schadenfreude, you might be interested to know that not every multiplayer game mode in Vanguard supports split screen even on consoles. Read on to learn what you're (not) missing out on.

Does Call Of Duty: Vanguard have split screen?

Sadly, Call Of Duty: Vanguard on PC doesn't support split screen on any multiplayer modes, even if you're playing with controllers rather than mouse and keyboard. However, if you have access to a console version of Call Of Duty: Vanguard then you can play the game in split screen multiplayer without losing your progress, even if you usually play on PC.

How to play Call Of Duty: Vanguard in split screen on consoles as a PC player

If your prospective couch co-op partner owns Vanguard for PlayStation or Xbox, you won't need to fork out for another copy of the game to play in split screen together. This is good because let's be honest, cost is probably going to be the biggest barrier for most PC players looking to switch between platforms, and unfortunately you do need access to a separate copy of Vanguard for every platform you want to play on.

Enabling split screen on consoles is very straightforward:

Once your Player 1 has loaded up Vanguard, turn on a second controller and log in to your Xbox or PlayStation profile (if it's your own console or you're playing with a friend who really likes you) or as a Guest (if you don't have a profile for that platform or you're not quite there in your relationship yet).

Make sure your profile is logged in to your Activision account so that your progress carries over from your save on PC.

Drop back into the game. Both profiles should now be playing side-by-side in split screen.

It's worth noting here that if you're not really bothered about split screen but just want to play in multiplayer with a friend on a different platform, it's going to be even easier, since crossplay in Vanguard is enabled by default.

Can you play Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies in split screen?

While most of Vanguard's core multiplayer modes feature split screen on console, a major exception is the ever-popular Zombies mode. No matter what platform you're playing on, Zombies is currently restricted to online multiplayer only.

This was also the case in last year's Black Ops Cold War at launch, and split screen multiplayer did eventually come to that game's Zombies mode in a later update. It remains to be seen whether this is also going to be the case in Vanguard: it seems likely, but nothing's been officially announced either way at the time of writing.

So, if you're a PC-owning friend-having Zombies-lover, you can at least comfort yourself with the knowledge that no-one gets to play this mode in split screen yet.

That's literally everything you need to know about split screen multiplayer in Call Of Duty: Vanguard! If you have questions about how to get the game looking and running its best on PC, check out our Vanguard best settings guide. Or, if you're raring to drop right into the action, have a look at our guides to the best guns and best loadouts in Vanguard.