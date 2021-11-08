Want to know the best STG44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The STG44 is available from level 1 in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but don’t let that fool you. The STG is one of the best assault rifles in Vanguard, so you should start leveling it up straight away. Of course, with 10 different attachment slots, custom loadouts can get confusing in Vanguard. Fortunately, we’ve created the best STG44 loadout and class setup, so that you can hop into multiplayer and start dominating straight away.

Best STG44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is incredibly versatile, effective at any range depending on the attachments you use. That makes it one of the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, alongside other weapons that are currently at the top of the meta, such as the BAR. This loadout focuses on medium-long range engagements, but we’ll also cover which secondary weapon you should use to help cover close-quarters encounters.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : VDD 760MM 05B

: VDD 760MM 05B Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : VDD 34s Weighted

: VDD 34s Weighted Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Since this loadout aims to make the STG44 excel from a distance, the 2.5x scope is perfect for picking out your target. Of course, you won’t hit anything if your gun is drastically kicking back when you shoot, so you’ll need attachments that improve recoil control and accuracy. The F8 Stabilizer and VDD 760mm 05B barrel increase your accuracy and control, whilst also slightly raising the damage range of the STG44.

The VDD34s Weighted stock and M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel also increase the accuracy and control of your STG44, but your speed will suffer. As mentioned above, this loadout focuses on medium-long range encounters, so the drastic reduction to movement and sprint to fire speed shouldn’t matter.

The Stippled Grip should deal with any remaining recoil by increasing your recoil recovery, meaning that it will take less time to center your aim again after firing. This is important if you want to deal with multiple enemies at once.

With your recoil and accuracy so high, we can actually afford to suffer a loss in that area to increase your damage and bullet velocity, making the STG44 more efficient for long-range encounters. The Russian Short 30 Round Mags drastically decrease recoil control and accuracy, but these stats will still be above the default for the STG44. However, to make up for that loss, this magazine increases bullet velocity, damage range, and bullet penetration. When paired with the Lengthened ammo type, which also increases bullet velocity, your STG will be able to quickly pick off targets at any range.

Quick reloads are always important, so take Sleight Of Hand as your proficiency. Use Fully Loaded as your kit so that you start with max ammo, meaning you won’t need to panic and switch to your secondary in the middle of a firefight.

Secondary Weapon

This STG44 loadout is ideal when sitting back and picking off targets from a distance. However, enemies are sneaky, and you won’t always have the luxury of sitting in a vantage point alone. Whether an enemy has got closer to flank you, or you need to move to focus on the objective, you’ll need a faster weapon that can help you in short-range battles. For this, take the MP40. It is the best SMG in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and excels when facing enemies up close.

Best STG44 Perks and Equipment

Here are the best perks and equipment to use with your STG44 loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are all on our best Perks list for Vanguard, so it’s no surprise that we use them here. Ghost should help you remain hidden from enemy intel and spy planes, making it more difficult for enemies to find you. Radar makes it easier for you to spot enemies, as they’ll appear on your minimap when they fire an unsilenced weapon. Finally, you’ll need Overkill to equip the MP40 in this loadout.

The Thermite and Stim are important for this loadout, as they’ll help you escape dangerous situations if an enemy gets close. When you see an enemy approaching, throw the Thermite and then run to find another vantage point. If you get shot, use the Stim to refresh your tactical sprint and quickly heal, giving you a chance to get into cover and kill your enemy.

That’s everything you need to know to create the best STG44 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to try out more classes, check out our list of the best loadouts in Vanguard. If you want to learn more about the STG44 and other guns, take a look at our list of Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats. We expect that there will be plenty of tweaks to the Call Of Duty: Vanguard meta as we move towards season 1 and beyond, so we will update this guide regularly with any info about the STG44.