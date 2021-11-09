Want to build the best Type 100 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The Type 100 is currently overlooked a bit in favour of the higher-damage MP-40, but I'm here to strongly recommend you give it a go. Don't be dissuaded by the Type 100's low damage-per-shot: with the sright attachments, this gun's one real downside can be turned into its greatest strength.

Below we'll walk you through how to put together the very best Type 100 loadout in Vanguard, going into detail about what each attachment does for you and how everything works together to turn the Type 100 into one of the most formidable weapons in the game. We'll also talk about great weapons to pair it with, and the ideal perks and equipment to use in the perfect Type 100 loadout.

Best Type 100 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The Type 100 is as close to an Assault Rifle as you can find in the SMG category of Call Of Duty: Vanguard guns. It features very low recoil and high effective range, which makes it a formidable gun even without attachments. But what makes it one of the best SMGs is its hidden damage potential, which you can only unlock with the right set of attachments. Here's how to put together the best Type 100 loadout:

Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Barrel: Shiraishi 374mm

Shiraishi 374mm Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Proficiency: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Kit: Quick

Let's get the obvious ones out of the way first. The Subsonic ammo type keeps us off the enemy radar without any need for a silencer, allowing us to attach the much more useful Strife Compensator to our muzzle. This is the first of many attachments which will work on decreasing the Type 100's recoil and turning it into a veritable cross-map laser. With this in mind, the best optic to use is the G16 2.5X - a clean and versatile sight that helps land shots at range, without being so zoomed in that you suffer in close quarters combat.

The .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags attachment is the key to unlocking the Type 100's potential. Without it, the gun's a bit of a pea-shooter. But with it, suddenly you can enjoy a three-shot-kill with one of the most accurate and fast-firing SMGs.

The downside is that it adds quite a bit of kick to the gun, so the other attachments in our loadout are mostly focused on reducing this recoil back into laser-accurate territory. The Carver Foregrip, Shiraishi T100, and Polymer Grip all help to keep the gun's kick under control, but the real king of recoil control is the Shiraishi 374mm barrel, which gives a whopping +40% increase to both vertical and horizontal recoil control, as well as some extra flinch resistance, which is always good to have in Vanguard.

This barrel does have the downside of slowing down the gun's handling stats somewhat, which is why we've opted for the Quick kit attachment to speed up our movement, and - even more importantly - the Gung-Ho proficiency attachment. If you've been sleeping on Gung-Ho before, now's the time to start using it - it literally reduces your sprint-to-fire time to 0. Suddenly that downside isn't such a downside!

Overall this loadout gives the Type 100 a fantastic boost to damage and time-to-kill while also keeping it extremely controllable and versatile. With this gun in hand you can safely engage enemies at both close and medium range, and melt them in milliseconds thanks to the Type 100's amazingly high accuracy.

Secondary weapon

If you're looking for another primary weapon to take alongside the Type 100, I'd recommend picking up a Sniper Rifle. The Kar98k is a fantastic choice for quick-scoping on smaller maps. Alternatively, if you want to use the Type 100 to support a slower sharpshooter style of play, the 3-Line Rifle is the obvious choice. And if you're looking for a more aggressive class setup, you can take a long-ranged Assault Rifle such as the BAR, which can be similarly kitted out to become a deadly accurate and punchy gun.

Best Type 100 Perks and Equipment

Below is a list of recommended perks and equipment to use as part of this Type 100 loadout:

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stim

None of the above choices should be very surprising. Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are our picks for the very best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Without them, you'll be spotted by enemies on their minimaps, and won't be able to spot them on yours. And, of course, without Overkill you can't equip two primary weapons - though that's not too terrible in this case given the Type 100's versatility over multiple ranges.

As for the Equipment, Thermite is a great choice with pretty much any loadout - just throw it into a doorway or pathway to zone, flush out, or outright kill enemies. And Stim is always useful just for getting you back on your feet as quickly as possible whenever you're a hair's breadth from death - which happens an awful lot in Vanguard.

That wraps up this primer on how to construct the best Type 100 loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you're not quite sold on the Type 100 yet and want to see how it stacks against other SMGs, be sure to check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats guide. Alternatively, if you're looking for something with a bit more punch over range, then you can consult our tier list of Call Of Duty: Vanguard's best Assault Rifles.