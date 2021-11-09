Want to know the best Volk loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard? The Volk is one of the best Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but you’ll need some attachments to unlock its full potential. At first, the recoil is sharp and it is only effective at short range. With this loadout, we drastically improve the accuracy and recoil control of the Volk, whilst also slightly increasing its effective damage range and fire rate to make it capable of ripping through enemies at short-medium range. Of course, as Call Of Duty: Vanguard season 1 draws closer, we expect the meta to change significantly, so this guide will receive regular updates with any new info about the Volk.

Best Volk loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard

The Volk is most effective at short range, but the drastic recoil makes this gun unbearable without any attachments. However, if you use certain attachments that make it more controllable, the Volk becomes better at medium-range engagements, whilst maintaining lots of the speed that makes it such a strong Assault Rifle.

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Krausnick 428MM 05V

: Krausnick 428MM 05V Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Krausnick S12V PS

: Krausnick S12V PS Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Perfectionist

: Perfectionist Kit: Fully Loaded

For this Volk loadout, we find that the G16 2.5x scope is perfect for short-medium range. It also gives an accuracy and control boost that helps you pop off and get headshots.

In fact, many of the attachments in this loadout focus on accuracy and recoil control. The F8 Stabilizer, Krausnick 428mm 05V barrel, Carver Foregrip, 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round magazine, Pine Tar Grip, and Krausnick S12V PS stock all combine to massively improve the recoil control and accuracy, making the Volk incredibly stable. With this setup, you can quickly flick to the enemy team and laser them without missing.

The 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags does slightly impact your bullet velocity and damage stats, but since it is so much easier to land headshots, the negatives are worth taking. Fortunately, you can balance out the bullet velocity by using the Lengthened ammo type.

To help finish off your Volk setup, take the Sleight Of Hand proficiency, as it gives you faster reloads, so you won't have to waste time in the middle of a gunfight. Use the Fully Loaded kit so that you always start with max ammo.

Secondary Weapon

Since this Volk loadout excels at short-medium range, we recommend using a long-range weapon as your secondary. The BAR is an excellent long-range Assault Rifle that you could try, whilst the Kar98k is an excellent Sniper Rifle if you prefer something bolt-action.

Best Volk Perks and Equipment

Here are the perks and equipment to use with your Volk loadout:

Perk 1 : Ghost

: Ghost Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Call Of Duty usually has a set of perks that everyone flocks to, and Vanguard is no different. Ghost, Radar, and Overkill are some of the best Perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and they absolutely need to be in this loadout.

Ghost and Radar complement each other wonderfully, as they allow you to remain hidden from enemy intel and spy planes, whilst marking enemies that use unsilenced weapons on your minimap. This makes them perfect for a setup that focuses on roaming, as you can sneak around to enemy spawns and quickly shred through an entire team without being seen.

As you’ll either be using the BAR or Kar98k as your secondary weapon, you’ll need Overkill. Of course, if you opt for a pistol instead, you can change this third perk to something else. If you decide not to use Overkill, we’d suggest using Lightweight, as it lets you travel around faster.

The Thermite grenade is an excellent choice for this loadout, as you can throw it into a group of enemies to cause some chaos before unleashing your Volk to finish them off. If you do get spotted and need to run away, pop a Stim to quickly heal and refresh your tactical sprint.

That's everything you need to know to create the best Volk loadout in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to try out some other setups, check out our list of the best loadouts and best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. If you need to level up fast to unlock these attachments, take a look at our guide on how to level up quickly in Vanguard. If you want to learn more about the Volk and other weapons, check out our list of weapon stats for every gun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.