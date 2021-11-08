Looking for up-to-date Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats? Call Of Duty: Vanguard launched with a total of 32 different guns, each of which has the potential to be kitted out with up to 10 attachments at once. That's an awful lot to learn, and the game's charts on Firepower, Speed, and so on don't give you the best idea of how each weapon compares to its rivals.

Below you'll find in-depth Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables for all the different gun classes, so you can easily and quickly compare two different guns' damage profiles, fire rates, time-to-kills, recoil, handling stats, and more.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats

Below are seven tables of weapon stats covering all 32 guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so have a peruse and use it to inform your decisions about the weapons you should take into your next match. Below the tables we answer a few questions about how we've laid out the data and how certain aspects of gunplay work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so you can fully understand all the below weapon stats.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Assault Rifle stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time STG44 43 | 29 600 400 2000 66.7 | 27.2 230 30 3.0 Automaton 33 | 22 833.3 360 2550 58.9 | 24.5 265 25 2.9 ITRA Burst 43 | 29 588.2 408 2550 68.9 | 38.8 250 20 2.9 BAR 60 | 40 400 450 2550 77.1 | 1.3 315 20 2.9 AS44 40 | 24 923.1 325 1350 40.7 | 64.8 263 30 2.8 NZ-41 60 | 40 500 360 2000 49.9 | 93.4 300 30 3.0 Volk 42 | 28 750 320 1100 67.9 | 11.1 190 30 2.9

Call Of Duty: Vanguard SMG stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time MP-40 49 | 32 600 400 600 73.8 | 46.4 200 32 2.5 STEN 43 | 29 666.7 360 600 95.2 | 12.0 180 32 2.6 M1928 37 | 25 800 300 600 42.3 | 19.7 230 50 3.4 Owen Gun 49 | 34 500 360 800 88.8 | 41.0 200 33 2.8 Type 100 35 | 22 750 400 800 71.7 | 13.8 240 30 2.8 PPSH-41 40 | 27 952.4 252 500 51.7 | 61.7 205 35 2.5

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Shotgun stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time Einhorn Revolving 55 | 50 300 0 200 49.6 | 157.4 300 5 8.9 Combat Shotgun 110 | 100 81.9 0 250 231.1 | 107.8 350 5 5.5 Gracey Auto 55 | 50 342.9 0 50 206.8 | 36.5 300 5 5.8 Double Barrel 110 | 100 300 0 200 173.9 | 46.6 350 2 3.0

Call Of Duty: Vanguard LMG stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time MG42 34 | 20 1034.5 290 2000 36.4 | 9.6 325 125 7.7 DP27 45 | 30 800 300 2000 24.7 | 33.6 440 63 6.5 Type 11 48 | 24 750 400 1350 43.2 | 13.1 325 30 4.5 Bren 51 | 34 600 300 2550 11.7 | 63.2 440 30 5.3

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Marksman Rifle stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time M1 Garand 90 | 60 300 400 2500 111.0 | 0.0 335 8 3.7 SVT-40 114 | 57 200 0 9999 135.9 | 63.4 450 10 3.0 G-43 51 | 34 600 300 9999 52.0 | 30.0 350 10 2.8

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Sniper Rifle stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time Type 99 184 | 92 40 0 16000 104.9 | 124.9 541 5 6.3 3-Line Rifle 184 | 92 40 0 16000 191.8 | 69.7 649 5 6.5 Kar98k 184 | 92 46.2 0 16000 150.8 | 62.4 595 5 6.3

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Handgun stats

Weapon Name Damage Profile Fire Rate Time To Kill Effective Range (IN) Recoil (Vert|Horz) ADS Speed Mag Size Reload Time RATT 45 | 30 600 400 600 87.3 | 21.8 75 9 2.2 Top Break 67 | 45 428.6 420 800 93.0 | 29.3 125 6 3.5 1911 60 | 40 472.4 381 600 81.6 | 38.0 100 8 2.1 Klauser 69 | 46 266.7 675 800 200.9 | 83.2 150 8 1.9 Machine Pistol 25 | 25 895.5 268 250 59.8 | 70.7 100 10 2.2

Vanguard weapon stats explained

To help you make sense of the above data tables of weapon stats, here are a few extra bits of information about how weapons work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and how we've laid out the data in these tables.

The Damage Profile stats are displayed as "Vital | Regular" damage. Vital damage is usually the damage you deal with a headshot - although for some guns (like the 3-Line Rifle) it includes more of the body, and the Vital proficiency attachment can expand this area for some weapons too.

stats are displayed as "Vital | Regular" damage. Vital damage is usually the damage you deal with a headshot - although for some guns (like the 3-Line Rifle) it includes more of the body, and the Vital proficiency attachment can expand this area for some weapons too. The Time-To-Kill stats are calculated by body shots within the gun's effective range, before damage drop-off. So in real game situations, this value may increase (if you land one or more headshots) or decrease (if you land limb shots, miss, or use the gun beyond its effective range).

stats are calculated by body shots within the gun's effective range, before damage drop-off. So in real game situations, this value may increase (if you land one or more headshots) or decrease (if you land limb shots, miss, or use the gun beyond its effective range). To view full stats on a gun in-game, go into the Gunsmith, click on an attachment, and then press "2" on your keyboard, or R2 or RT on console. With these in-game stats you'll also be able to see exactly how the stats change with each attachment added.

Compared with previous Call Of Duty titles, in Vanguard there are many attachments which can change the damage profile and potential time-to-kill of a weapon. These variations are too many to list here, so bear in mind that these stat tables only take into account the base weapons without attachments, and it's well worth experimenting with every gun's array of attachments.

Hopefully the above Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables have given you a better idea of how the guns compare with one another. We've used this knowledge to inform our decisions about which are the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and our choice of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Alternatively, if you've got a good handle on the gun meta already, you may want to check out our guide on the best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.