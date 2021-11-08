Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats: damage and time-to-kill values for every gun in VanguardHere are the important weapon stats for every gun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Looking for up-to-date Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats? Call Of Duty: Vanguard launched with a total of 32 different guns, each of which has the potential to be kitted out with up to 10 attachments at once. That's an awful lot to learn, and the game's charts on Firepower, Speed, and so on don't give you the best idea of how each weapon compares to its rivals.
Below you'll find in-depth Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables for all the different gun classes, so you can easily and quickly compare two different guns' damage profiles, fire rates, time-to-kills, recoil, handling stats, and more.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats
Below are seven tables of weapon stats covering all 32 guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so have a peruse and use it to inform your decisions about the weapons you should take into your next match. Below the tables we answer a few questions about how we've laid out the data and how certain aspects of gunplay work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, so you can fully understand all the below weapon stats.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Assault Rifle stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|STG44
|43 | 29
|600
|400
|2000
|66.7 | 27.2
|230
|30
|3.0
|Automaton
|33 | 22
|833.3
|360
|2550
|58.9 | 24.5
|265
|25
|2.9
|ITRA Burst
|43 | 29
|588.2
|408
|2550
|68.9 | 38.8
|250
|20
|2.9
|BAR
|60 | 40
|400
|450
|2550
|77.1 | 1.3
|315
|20
|2.9
|AS44
|40 | 24
|923.1
|325
|1350
|40.7 | 64.8
|263
|30
|2.8
|NZ-41
|60 | 40
|500
|360
|2000
|49.9 | 93.4
|300
|30
|3.0
|Volk
|42 | 28
|750
|320
|1100
|67.9 | 11.1
|190
|30
|2.9
Call Of Duty: Vanguard SMG stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|MP-40
|49 | 32
|600
|400
|600
|73.8 | 46.4
|200
|32
|2.5
|STEN
|43 | 29
|666.7
|360
|600
|95.2 | 12.0
|180
|32
|2.6
|M1928
|37 | 25
|800
|300
|600
|42.3 | 19.7
|230
|50
|3.4
|Owen Gun
|49 | 34
|500
|360
|800
|88.8 | 41.0
|200
|33
|2.8
|Type 100
|35 | 22
|750
|400
|800
|71.7 | 13.8
|240
|30
|2.8
|PPSH-41
|40 | 27
|952.4
|252
|500
|51.7 | 61.7
|205
|35
|2.5
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Shotgun stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|Einhorn Revolving
|55 | 50
|300
|0
|200
|49.6 | 157.4
|300
|5
|8.9
|Combat Shotgun
|110 | 100
|81.9
|0
|250
|231.1 | 107.8
|350
|5
|5.5
|Gracey Auto
|55 | 50
|342.9
|0
|50
|206.8 | 36.5
|300
|5
|5.8
|Double Barrel
|110 | 100
|300
|0
|200
|173.9 | 46.6
|350
|2
|3.0
Call Of Duty: Vanguard LMG stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|MG42
|34 | 20
|1034.5
|290
|2000
|36.4 | 9.6
|325
|125
|7.7
|DP27
|45 | 30
|800
|300
|2000
|24.7 | 33.6
|440
|63
|6.5
|Type 11
|48 | 24
|750
|400
|1350
|43.2 | 13.1
|325
|30
|4.5
|Bren
|51 | 34
|600
|300
|2550
|11.7 | 63.2
|440
|30
|5.3
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Marksman Rifle stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|M1 Garand
|90 | 60
|300
|400
|2500
|111.0 | 0.0
|335
|8
|3.7
|SVT-40
|114 | 57
|200
|0
|9999
|135.9 | 63.4
|450
|10
|3.0
|G-43
|51 | 34
|600
|300
|9999
|52.0 | 30.0
|350
|10
|2.8
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Sniper Rifle stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|Type 99
|184 | 92
|40
|0
|16000
|104.9 | 124.9
|541
|5
|6.3
|3-Line Rifle
|184 | 92
|40
|0
|16000
|191.8 | 69.7
|649
|5
|6.5
|Kar98k
|184 | 92
|46.2
|0
|16000
|150.8 | 62.4
|595
|5
|6.3
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Handgun stats
|Weapon Name
|Damage Profile
|Fire Rate
|Time To Kill
|Effective Range (IN)
|Recoil (Vert|Horz)
|ADS Speed
|Mag Size
|Reload Time
|RATT
|45 | 30
|600
|400
|600
|87.3 | 21.8
|75
|9
|2.2
|Top Break
|67 | 45
|428.6
|420
|800
|93.0 | 29.3
|125
|6
|3.5
|1911
|60 | 40
|472.4
|381
|600
|81.6 | 38.0
|100
|8
|2.1
|Klauser
|69 | 46
|266.7
|675
|800
|200.9 | 83.2
|150
|8
|1.9
|Machine Pistol
|25 | 25
|895.5
|268
|250
|59.8 | 70.7
|100
|10
|2.2
Vanguard weapon stats explained
To help you make sense of the above data tables of weapon stats, here are a few extra bits of information about how weapons work in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and how we've laid out the data in these tables.
- The Damage Profile stats are displayed as "Vital | Regular" damage. Vital damage is usually the damage you deal with a headshot - although for some guns (like the 3-Line Rifle) it includes more of the body, and the Vital proficiency attachment can expand this area for some weapons too.
- The Time-To-Kill stats are calculated by body shots within the gun's effective range, before damage drop-off. So in real game situations, this value may increase (if you land one or more headshots) or decrease (if you land limb shots, miss, or use the gun beyond its effective range).
- To view full stats on a gun in-game, go into the Gunsmith, click on an attachment, and then press "2" on your keyboard, or R2 or RT on console. With these in-game stats you'll also be able to see exactly how the stats change with each attachment added.
- Compared with previous Call Of Duty titles, in Vanguard there are many attachments which can change the damage profile and potential time-to-kill of a weapon. These variations are too many to list here, so bear in mind that these stat tables only take into account the base weapons without attachments, and it's well worth experimenting with every gun's array of attachments.
Hopefully the above Call Of Duty: Vanguard weapon stats tables have given you a better idea of how the guns compare with one another. We've used this knowledge to inform our decisions about which are the best guns in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and our choice of the best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Alternatively, if you've got a good handle on the gun meta already, you may want to check out our guide on the best Perks in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.