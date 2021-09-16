Call Of Duty: Vanguard's beta opens to all this weekend

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has already had a beta on PlayStation, and if you've pre-ordered the game you can play it right now on PC. On Saturday however, the beta will open up to everyone with a Battle.net account.

The early access beta will run until September 18th at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT, at which point the open beta will begin and run until Monday, September 20th at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT. No pre-order is required and your progress will carry over to the full game.

These betas are, of course, focused on the game's multiplayer modes. That includes new modes such as the small scale two-player tournaments of Champion Hill, and Patrol, a new mode based on Hardpoint but with a single capture point that is constantly moving across the map. Both teams fight to stand close to the capture point, scoring points for doing so, and the first team to 200 points is the winner.

All the other normal Call Of Duty multiplayer modes are present in the beta as well, including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination and Search & Destroy.

Activision also provided minimum and recommended specs for smooth performance in the beta:

Minimum Specs for the Public Beta:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (1909 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Recommended Specs for the Public Beta:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

You can find other notes on the beta at the official site.

Activision Blizzard continue to face allegations of a toxic workplace culture among some of its studios, with a union filing charges against the company yesterday for alleged "intimidation and union busting".