Call Of Duty: Vanguard's first gameplay trailer sure looks like Call Of Duty

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got our first look at what to expect from Call Of Duty: Vanguard's campaign. Last week, Activision confirmed the game would be set in an alternate history World War 2, and the new footage of one of the opening missions follows a sniper stealthing around in Stalingrad. It's dramatic, cinematic, and it sure looks like a Call Of Duty game set in WW2. Take a peek yourself in the trailer below.

The developers say Vanguard is a "totally new take" on WW2, which is an interesting way of talking about a historical event. They say it'll tell the story of "the birth of special forces", in which Laura Bailey plays a sniper named Polina Petrova.

In the trailer, we follow Polina who seems to have just gained consciousness in a semi-destroyed building. She stealths her way through it to take out some enemy soldiers, though it quickly becomes less stealthy when she finds a gun. Next we see her outside doing a little bit of Uncharted-esque platforming up the side of a building, before finding her signature weapon, a sniper rifle, to take out yet more baddies down in the streets.

Following that, there's fighting in some tight apartment corridors, sneaking around some scary tanks, then we go back in time a little to catch some German planes laying down gunfire into the streets as Polina tries to escape.

It's all very stealthy and rather cinematic - sometimes Polina runs around guns-blazing, others she's a bit sneaky-beaky. But all in all, yep, that's some Call Of Duty right there.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5th. Before then, you'll be able to try it out in its cross-platform beta on September 18th.

It's worth noting with this news that COD publishers Activision Blizzard are currently facing a lawsuit surrounding their alleged toxic workplace culture. This week, the State of California claimed that the company had shredded documents pertaining to the ongoing investigation, allegedly interfering with the process.