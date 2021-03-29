Call Of Duty: Warzone's next huge download will actually save you space

Call Of Duty: Warzone and Cold War are heating up tomorrow with a mid season update. New maps are coming to multiplayer. New operators are dropping in to both Cold War and Warzone. Oh, and Warzone's install size is shrinking. After a biggo download tomorrow, that is. Don't be surprised when your main game drive suddenly feels just a little bit roomier afterwards.

Call Of Duty's file sizes have been beefy for a while now, which led Activision to let Modern Warfare players to pick and choose modes to keep installed last year. Cold War went with a similar solution when it launched. They're now putting in more work to reduce those overall installation sizes, though you'll have to get through a beefy download first.

Over in their announcement, Activision explain the tech side of what's going on:

"Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes. This will come after a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which will include these optimizations and is necessary in order to reduce the overall footprint; future patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone are expected to be smaller than the one set to release on March 30 at 11PM PST."

If you've got just Warzone installed, Activision say you can expect a 52.4GB download on PC. If you happen to have Modern Warfare too, that'll be a whopping 133.6GB download. They say that this should result in an installation size reduced by 11.8GB and 30.6GB respectively after it's all said and done though.

As for the mid season update itself, Activision give the brief version of Season Two Reloaded at the top of their post. Outbreak will have a new nighttime Sanatorium region and a dirt bike for hauling around. Cold War multiplayer is adding new maps and modes throughout the season as well.

As for Warzone, they keep it to a pretty coy "the threat rises in Verdansk". So far, Ed says the Warzone zombie invasion is underwhelming. We'll have to wait and see if the rising threat raises his opinion of it at all. In the meantime you can hear Ed and James chatting about Warzone every couple weeks on RPS's Warzone Audio Bang podcast.

The Season Two Reloaded update is expected around 5am BST (12am EDT) tomorrow, March 30th Treyarch say.