Call Of Duty: Warzone is headed to the Pacific for its new map

Call Of Duty: Warzone is headed to the Pacific for its next map. It'll launch alongside Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and the first footage of the new locale was shown during tonight's Vanguard multiplayer reveal. You can watch the full video below, which has details of new modes and maps that will be included in this weekend's beta.

Here's the video, with the Warzone footage saved until the very end:

The Pacific map for Warzone is around the same size as Verdansk, Warzone's current home. Bar the shots of the tropical setting, there wasn't a lot of information we didn't already have in the above video. Instead Raven Software's Amos Hodge reiterated what we already knew, which is that the Warzone update was built on the same tech as the rest of Vanguard, allowing for "seamless weapon integration and play balance," and that it would come with new anti-cheat software. Hodge also confirmed that player progression and unlocks would persist onto the new map.

For the other 25 minutes, we got a look at Vanguard's multiplayer. That includes newly destructible levels, weather effects, changes to blindfire and mounted fire, and new modes. The new modes includes the previously announced 2v2 Champion Hill mode, but also Patrol.

Patrol sounds like Call Of Duty's Hardpoint mode crossed with Team Fortress 2's Payload. There's a single control point that slowly moves from one side of the map to the other, and teams need to stand close to it to score points. Unlike Payload, teams aren't split into attackers and defenders; the control point continues to move whether anyone is standing next to it or not, and a team wins by reaching 200 points.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard's PC beta will run on September 16th and 17th for those who pre-order, with an open beta from 18th-20th for everyone else.

Meanwhile, Vanguard publishers Activision Blizzard are facing a lawsuit related to an alleged toxic workplace culture. More recently, the State of California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, who are bringing the suit, alleged that Activison Blizzard shredded documents relevant to their investigation.