Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 adds magic doors and dirt bikes

A while ago it was rumoured that Call Of Duty: Warzone would get some magic red doors for fast travel. Turns out those doors are being installed right now in preparation for Season 4, which drops on Thursday. Oh, and there's a new event about raining satellites? A new gulag's also being popped in, alongside a new zippy vehicle. But one thing remains, and that's Nakatomi Plaza. I'm glad it's sticking around for the foreseeable.

A blog post revealed a lot more info about the season last night, and confirmed that we can preload the update on Wednesday June 16th at 9pm Pacific (that's 5am Thursday for us in the UK) before it goes live on the 17th.

So what can we expect? Doors. Red Doors. Rumours said that they'd act as fast travel points that let you get from A to B in a jiffy. Sort of like a streamlined version of the finicky subway system that was rarely used back in the day. The patch notes give us two paragraphs to go on, with deliberate omissions to keep these doors spooky and mysterious, though, so it's difficult to know exactly how they'll work.

Here's the official word:

Our intel cannot explain the origin of these mysterious Red Doors around Verdansk, but one thing is certain: They allow you to [[REDACTED]] around the [[REDACTED]]. What’s behind them? Explore and enter them to [[REDACTED]] across the [[REDACTED]]. Red Doors won’t [[REDACTED]] unless you ping them, and after you step through, there’s no telling [[REDACTED]] exiting out the other side… and stepping into a [[REDACTED]].

So I'm thinking the fast travel rumour could still stand here. "They allow you to "fast travel around the "map", might work for that first couple of redactions. But then the next bit has me stumped. Onto the second paragraph, though, and maybe "Red Doors won't appear unless you ping them" works? I'm imagining ghostly doors that'll spring to life only after you've highlighted them. Again, the last section has me confused. I wonder if they'll be fast travel points with an element of risk, like they'll have a slight chance of spitting you out in a random location or something.

There's also a new "Ground Fall" limited-time event that involves finding and capturing fallen satellites around Verdansk. You'll need to complete objectives to earn rewards like emblems and calling cards and dangly bits for your guns. I'm just hoping these satellites turn into chaotic hotspots around the map, I love me some ganking.

New Gulag - nice. Didn't like this season's one, so see ya later. "Deft and nimble" dirt bikes are also coming to Verdansk, which will let me pull off "sick stunts", aka, attempting a roly poly in mid-air and clattering my skull into a rock - also nice.

And another cool surprise, Nakatomi Plaza from Warzone's 80s Action Heroes limited-time event is sticking around. It's just losing the vault filled with riches, and is being renamed to "Downtown Tower". Lovely stuff this, as it's a well-designed shooting gallery that would've been a shame to demolish.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also receives a slew of new stuff in Season 4. Four new multiplayer maps are on the way, including Hijacked, an old favourite 6v6 map set on a cruise ship. There's also a new Hand Cannon Scorestreak which is basically an enormous pistol that'll turn enemies into red dust with a well-placed shot.