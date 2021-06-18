Warzone's armoured trucks removed because they let players go invisible

Last night I hopped into Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 and had a brilliant time rattling off bullets in the back of an armoured truck. Pure bliss, it was. But alas, all good things come to an abrupt end, as they've been removed only a day into the new season. Apparently players found an exploit which let them use these trucks to turn invisible. Here we go again.

Last night Raven Software announced that they'd removed armoured trucks from Warzone due to "an ongoing issue with players becoming invisible". They're now investigating the glitch and hoping for a permanent fix. A shame, as I liked these trucks.

Here's a clip of an invisible player being an arse. They even appear invisible in the victory screen, the bastard.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn't the first time Warzone's succumbed to an invisibility exploit. All the way back in Season One, players used Attack Helicopters to go invisible and ruin matches. Again, these choppers were swiftly removed and we've not seen them since.

Weirdly, it seems like vehicles with mounted turrets are more susceptible to exploits. Although, the Armored Royale limited-time mode saw no problems with loads of armoured trucks trundling around, so it's interesting to see an exploit pop-up the moment they're added to regular modes. I just hope the armoured trucks aren't lost forever, and are back soon.

I suspect many players wouldn't agree with me, though. The replies to Raven's announcement are awash with people saying that the armoured trucks are overpowered, especially in Solos.

If the armoured trucks do return eventually, it'll be interesting to see if they'll be nerfed a little, or if they'll be as strong as ever. I don't mind either way, I just want to see my precious trucks back.