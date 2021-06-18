If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Warzone's armoured trucks removed because they let players go invisible

Once again, the glitch is back!
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
An image of two armoured trucks in Warzone escaping from the poison gas. They're side-by-side, firing at one another too.

Last night I hopped into Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 and had a brilliant time rattling off bullets in the back of an armoured truck. Pure bliss, it was. But alas, all good things come to an abrupt end, as they've been removed only a day into the new season. Apparently players found an exploit which let them use these trucks to turn invisible. Here we go again.

Last night Raven Software announced that they'd removed armoured trucks from Warzone due to "an ongoing issue with players becoming invisible". They're now investigating the glitch and hoping for a permanent fix. A shame, as I liked these trucks.

Here's a clip of an invisible player being an arse. They even appear invisible in the victory screen, the bastard.

This isn't the first time Warzone's succumbed to an invisibility exploit. All the way back in Season One, players used Attack Helicopters to go invisible and ruin matches. Again, these choppers were swiftly removed and we've not seen them since.

Weirdly, it seems like vehicles with mounted turrets are more susceptible to exploits. Although, the Armored Royale limited-time mode saw no problems with loads of armoured trucks trundling around, so it's interesting to see an exploit pop-up the moment they're added to regular modes. I just hope the armoured trucks aren't lost forever, and are back soon.

I suspect many players wouldn't agree with me, though. The replies to Raven's announcement are awash with people saying that the armoured trucks are overpowered, especially in Solos.

If the armoured trucks do return eventually, it'll be interesting to see if they'll be nerfed a little, or if they'll be as strong as ever. I don't mind either way, I just want to see my precious trucks back.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch