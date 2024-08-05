Capcom show off precise aiming, wound highlights, and focus mode in new Monster Hunter Wilds reveals

The monst! The monst are back! Whoo-hoo! We’re still a while off from the TBC 2025 release date of haute-couture-asaurus RPG Monster Hunter Wilds, and Capcom have finally graced us with some delicious Actual Details, following the previous cinematic trailers. These come in the form of three short videos uploaded today on the official Monster Hunter channel, detailing the basics, focus mode, and the great sword's moveset.

The ‘Basic Mechanics’ video should be familiar territory to anyone that’s dabbled in the monster-mash-to-majestic-merkin pipeline before, although we do get a closer look at the Seikret - your lizardy mount who can carry a second loadout in its pockets. A small addition, but a neat one, is a hook attachment for your wrist-slinger that allows you to collect herbs and such from a distance, as well as bring stalactites down on your foes. You can even use it while mounted.

The bulk of the new additions are stowed away in the Focus Mode trailer. Monster Hunter World’s camera could often be its deadliest nemesis without some menu tweaking, so this new precise aiming mode is very welcome. With focus mode, you’ll be able to better direct your attacks and guards, and highlight monster wounds for increased damage. And, because it’s Monster Hunter, the gradual wounding of the monster as the fight goes on is all fleshy and horrible and brilliantly rendered.

And that’s your lot for now, says Capcom. Don’t blame me, I voted for more. Wait, Edwin has more, you say? He went hands-on with Wilds back in June, and has since written a memorial to his dearly departed Alpha Doshaguma. “You absolute fucking bastard, I mouthed at him from across the auditorium, smiling and offering a thumbs-up,” Edwin recalled, in the manner of man who shouldn't be allowed to play any more Monster Hunter so Nic gets all the code when it comes in. “You filthy bear-baiting scumbag. Vengeance! Vengeance for Monsters! Vengeance for the Alpha Doshaguma!”