There's no shortage of developers reafirming a love for PC as a platform lately. Sega want to do more PC ports. Atari have restructured and shifted focus to consoles and PC. Capcom too, are now saying that they want PC to be their main platform with an equal share of their game sales within the next two years. Hey, maybe the next Monster Hunter game could get a simultaneous launch. That'd be a dream.

Capcom's COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto told Nikkei at this week's Tokyo Game Show, according to a translation by Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki, that they want PC to be the main outlet for their games. By 2022 or 2023 they hope for 50% of their sales to come from PC.

Capcom have had a busy year for PC games both old and new. They launched Resident Evil Village globally cross-platform in May, which had sold 4.5 million copies across all platforms as of their latest financial report in June. They released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles in English and on PC for the first time. Just this week they've announced a PC port launch date for Monster Hunter Rise, the second in the long-running series to make it to PC.

With any luck, an even greater focus on PC means more old ports making their way to our platform. Who knows, maybe the third Monster Hunter game to get the PC treatment, whatever and whenever it happens, will be a simultaneous launch on PC and console.

It's been a real bear not to give in and play Monster Hunter Rise on my Nintendo Switch when folks like Katharine keep calling it her ideal Monster Hunter game.

Ta, PC Gamer.