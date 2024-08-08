Cat Quest 3's pun-soaked animal pirate action-RPG is out on Steam now

Did The Gentlebros come up with the pun "Pi-Rats" and then work backwards from there in deciding that Cat Quest 3 should be pirate themed? Or was "Purr-ibean" the initiating pun? I feel that the action-RPG sequel had to begin with one of wordplay or another, given that its Steam page boasts that it also has "furr-ocious spells" and "gla-meow-rous costumes".

It's also claws-out now on Steam, which has me feline fine.

I'll be honest, I'm not a huge fan of puns or punworlds, but I am a fan of Cat Quest. The first two games are good, accessible hack-and-slashers, with a colourful world to explore, and Cat Quest 2 introduced co-op. They're great games to play with your kids, as a sort of My First Action-RPG experience.

Cat Quest 3 continues in kind with solo and local co-op. Its big new features are nautical combat (previous games eventually allowed your character to simply walk on water), a 2.5D world (rather than simply 2D), and a "refined" combat system that allows for attack combos and hot-swapping weapons. The latter sounds great to me, but I hope it doesn't move it beyond the ken of kids.

The Gentlebros should have some time to enjoy releasing one game, but the introduction of Pi-Rats to the Cat Quest animal ecosystem begs the question of which animal pun-theme might appear in Cat Quest 4. I propose Vi-King Crabs.

Cat Quest 3 is over on Steam for £15.29/€18/$18.