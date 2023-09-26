Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt apologise for Cyberpunk 2077 Ukrainian script's potentially "offensive" references to Russians

But reaffirm support for Ukraine

A 16:9 image of Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode with the Ukrainian localisation option to crouch "like a Russian".
Image credit: Arsenii Tarasov/CD Projekt
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt have formally commented on the presence of references to the Russia-Ukraine war in Cyberpunk 2077's recently added Ukrainian localisation, apologising for dialogue lines "that can be considered offensive by Russian gamers", while reiterating their support for Ukraine.

In case you missed it, the Ukrainian script and menu localisation currently includes a number of antagonistic references to Russians and to the on-going Russian invasion of Ukraine. One dialogue line refers to a particular bandit group as "rusnia", and there's photo mode menu text for a squatting character that translates as "like a Russian". There's also lore text that apparently riffs on Ukrainian government rhetoric during the war, and a piece of in-game wallart that alludes to the dispute between Ukraine and Russia over Crimea.

"The release version of Ukrainian localization of Cyberpunk 2077 features elements of dialogues that can be considered offensive by Russian gamers," the studio's global PR director Radek Grabowski commented in a statement to RPS. "These lines have not been written by CD PROJEKT RED staff and do not represent our views. We are working to produce correct lines and substitute them in the next update."

Graffiti in Cyberpunk 2077 referencing Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea
Image credit: Arsenii Tarasov/CD Projekt

"We apologise for the situation and have made steps to avoid situations like that in the future."

Localisation management team representative Mariia Strilchuk had this to add on Xitter (Grabowski supplied me with an English translation):

"I'd like to clarify re. the corrections to the Ukrainian localization. They refer to the lines where the translation lost its original meaning, including certain references to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our support to Ukraine remains unchanged, but we prefer to show it through positive actions."

Reading between the lines, it sounds like CD Projekt won't necessarily remove every reference to the situation in Ukraine, just the ones "that can be considered offensive" to Russians.

According to Cyberpunk 2077's credits, the Ukrainian localisation is the work of Kyiv, Ukraine-based SBT Localisation, but it's not clear whether every last reference to Ukraine and Russia is SBT's doing. In particular, the wall graffiti referring to Crimea being part of Ukraine, rather than Russia, can surely only be the work of CD Projekt's own artists. That's just me speculating, of course.

The Ukrainian localisation was added as part of Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update, which introduced new skilltrees, quests and minigames. The update launched a few days ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, on sale now, which Graham summarised as "perhaps the best expansion pack ever made".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch