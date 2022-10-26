CD Projekt Red unveil codename "Canis Majoris" as The Witcher Remake

To coincide with the game’s 15th anniversary today, CD Projekt Red have announced that The Witcher Remake is currently in the early stages of development. The “full-fledged” remake of 2007’s RPG is being developed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 and will use the same toolsets that CDPR is creating for their upcoming Witcher trilogy. The studio call the project a “modern reimagining” and say they’re “updating the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it.”

Fool’s Theory is leading development on the remake, with CDPR providing “full creative supervision.” Fool’s Theory have previously worked on games such as Outrider and Baldur’s Gate III as a support studio. Adam Badowski, head of CD Projekt Red, says that Fool’s Theory have “some of the people” involved in previous Witcher games, too. “They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games.”

"I am very happy that my professional paths have crossed again with fellow developers from the time of working together on The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. Especially when it's a remake of a project that is so close to our hearts,” said Jakub Rokosz, CEO of Fool’s Theory. ”We are excited to join forces with CD PROJEKT RED, and our goal is to give players another great game from the iconic Witcher series."

CDPR say that “although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

The Witcher Remake was previously teased when CD Projekt outlined their “long-term product outlook” earlier this month. Alongside a whole new Witcher Trilogy, the studio had teased project Canis Majoris by made by a third-party, which they've now confirmed to be this remake. There's also Project Sirius in the works as well, which is being made by Flame In The Flood developer, The Molassus Flood, which CDPR acquired last year.