CD Projekt say Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is "100% canon", reveal cameos from Cyberpunk 2077 cast

CD Projekt broadcast a Night City Wire stream today to give the lowdown on anime series Edgerunners and details of a tie-in update for Cyberpunk 2077. Edgerunners debuts on Netflix on September 13th, and producer Bartosz Sztybor explained a bit more about what to expect from the series. You can watch Edgerunners’ NSFW trailer below.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off of CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, coming to Netflix this month.

Edgerunners was first revealed in the very cyberpunk year of 2020. It centres around a young lad called David who suffers a personal tragedy that drives him to become a mercenary in the futuristic world of Night City. Sztybor said that David loses everything but gets powerful and dangerous cyberware installed in him, and it will be up to him whether he uses it to fulfil his dreams. The show is all “100% canon” too, in case you were wondering where it fits in with the game.

“It’s the same city. Same streets, same cars, same guns,” Sztybor said. Familiar characters from Cyberpunk 2077 do turn up at points during the Edgerunners anime, but Sztybor didn’t want to share who they are today, so you'll have to tune in to find out. He said creating an anime was the “perfect fit” for Cyberpunk’s world thanks to other well-known cyber-y anime such as Akira and Ghost In The Shell. The stream’s host Paweł Burza called Edgerunners’ characters "relatable", which I think is a bit of a stretch considering they’re future assassins filled with chrome implants, but okay.

There’ll be plenty of cyberpunk gangster-related action and car chases in the series. It's animated by Studio Trigger, responsible for Darling In The Franxx, Little Witch Academia and Kill La Kill. Edgerunners isn't all action though, as Sztybor said that David will also be making out with someone on the moon. As you do.

Sztybor also confirmed that there’ll be voice-over in 12 languages for Edgerunners when it arrives on Netflix next week. These include English, Polish, German, French, and Japanese. You can have the sub or dub debate amongst yourselves, I’m not getting involved.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners slides its motorbike onto Netflix on September 13th, if you subscribe. The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners update lands later today, September 6th.