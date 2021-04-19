Celebrate Earth Day with Humble's Down To Earth bundle

Earth Day is coming up on April 21st, and Humble are celebrating by putting together a special nature-themed games bundle. Running until April 30th, the Humble Down To Earth bundle includes eight games for a just £10 / $15, and features indie favourites such as Abzu, Beyond Blue and Never Alone to name just a few.

As always, you can choose exactly how much you want spend on the bundle, but the opening tier starts at just 72p in the UK, and $1 over in the US. This gets you the musical action adventure Figment and puzzle game Yono And The Celestial Elephants. The big hitters of the bundle, however, are locked away in the 'pay more than the average' tier, which at time of writing is just over £8 in the UK. This will get you the two aforementioned games as well as the stunningly beautiful Abzu, the puzzle platformer Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), and Brazilian survival adventure Arida: Backland's Awakening.

Finally, if you pay the full amount, you'll get everything plus whale-tracking adventure Beyond Blue, the crafting adventure Summer In Mara, and Lost Ember, which sees you traverse a lush world reclaimed by nature as a variety of different animals. Plus, you'll also get the Lost Ember soundtrack as an added bonus. Here's all that again in a handy bullet point list:

If you pay 72p / $1, then you'll get the following two games:

Figment

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Then, if you pay more than the average (which is £8.46 in the UK at time of writing), you'll also get:

Abzu

Never Alone

Arida: Backland's Awakening

Finally, if you pay the full amount of £10.15 / $15, then you'll get everything mentioned above, plus:

Beyond Blue

Summer in Mara

Lost Ember

You can also choose exactly where your money goes, too, splitting it between Humble, the games' publishers, of their chosen charity for the month. For the Down To Earth bundle, Humble are supporting the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, which is working toward responses to climate change, migration and human security challenges by 2030. Alternatively, you can choose your own charity if you'd rather support a different cause.