Chaotic rag doll puzzler Human Fall Flat is getting a sequel

Human Fall Flat 2 looks a lot more silly

A humanoid uses a JCB to push three other people into a pit in Human Fall Flat 2
Image credit: Devolver Digital
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

For lovers of fun co-op puzzle games to have a laugh with friends, here's some great news. Chaotic puzzler Human: Fall Flat is getting a sequel and it looks to be just as much of a riot as the first one. Aptly named Human Fall Flat 2 (minus the colon), it looks like this follow-up will take place on different construction sites - the safest of places on Earth for slapstick and silliness to run free. There's not much we can glean from the short trailer that debuted during the Devolver Showcase at this year's Summer Game Fest, but you can have a watch for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube

The game's Steam page is also light on details, simply stating that this sequel is "bigger, better and clumsier" and that players can look forward to "a new physics-engine, new gameplay interactions and new mechanics." Hmmmm, so maybe not much has changed then, but if it ain't broke don't fix it, I guess.

I do enjoy the very small teasers in the trailer and screenshots of what shenanigans are to come. A wrecking ball, sledgehammer, and chainsaw seem to be just some of the tools you'll be able to get your mitts on, let alone all the construction vehicles too.

No release date for Human Fall Flat 2 at the mo, and the developers over on the Q&A section of the game's official website say that the game is "still early in development." We do know, however, that it'll be gracing our screens on PC and consoles.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel is RPS' reviews ranger. She has seven years of games journalism under her hat and has always been a passionate advocate for indie games so feel safe knowing that RPS’s reviews section will be packed with both indies as well as AAA games.

Comments
