Charge your Steam Deck and other USB-C devices with this 100W GaN 4-port charger for £36

Gallium Nitride chargers have taken over from their silicon predecessors thanks to their more efficient designs, allowing even physically small chargers to deliver a huge amount of power. One of the best is Ugreen's Nexode 100W, and now this 4-port USB-C charger is down to £36 at MyMemory in the UK with code 10X25. For context, the same charger cost £42 when it was discounted earlier this year!

Having this much power on tap is brilliant, as it allows you to charge single large devices (like a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MacBook or gaming laptop) at up to 100W, or divide up the load between multiple smaller devices (like phones, cameras, smart watches and tablets) at 45W + 30W + 10.5W + 10.5W.

This means you have enough power to recharge pretty much any mobile device beyond a powerful gaming laptop faster while using it, or charge multiple items more slowly overnight.

