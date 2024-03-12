If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chasing The Unseen is like Getting Over It for people who have the Headspace app, and it stressed me out

(Calling myself out)

The underside of the tentacles of a giant octopus, floating through a void in Chasing The Unseen
Image credit: Strange Shift Studio
Alice Bell
Deputy Editor
Published on

This weekend I said one of the games I was planning to be playing was Chasing The Unseen, and I did in fact do that. It is indeed a strange, dream-like experience where you leap floaty leaps onto thin, spindly crags of rock in a sage-grey void. Rather than finding it soothing, I found it it extremely stress-making. This was the opposite experience to what I had expected.

