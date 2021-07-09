Chicory's soundtrack is my new favourite jam

Chicory's soundtrack is my new favourite jamComposed by Lena "Celeste" Raine
Chicory: A Colorful Tale is probably one of my favourite games of the year so far. It's a gorgeous top-down adventure about a dog called Pizza (or whatever your favourite foodstuff is) who suddenly comes into possession of a magical paintbrush one day after the titular character and brush wielder Chicory gives it away. What follows is an affecting and humbling tale about the highs and lows of being artistic and creative, and it's all backed by some truly stunning music by Lena "Celeste" Raine. Indeed, away from the puzzles and its endearing story beats, it's Chicory's soundtrack that continues to make it such a speical game for me, so let me tell you about some of my favourite tracks.
