Chivalry 2 is now feature complete, say developers, but new projects in the same universe are on the way

Few acts in games feel quite as gleefully gratifying as removing a knight’s shiny dome with a halberd swing in medieval multiplayer melee Chivalry 2. In a pastime that’s had several decades to perfect the art of hitting men with sharp objects, that’s quite the accomplishment. Since releasing in 2022, Torn Banner have lavished the player base with free horses, angry peasants, and most recently, the Regicide update - hosting a climatic tete-a-tete between two angry crownmen. With work on No More Room In Hell 2 well underway though, Torn Banner have decided to call it on Chiv 2, which they now consider “feature complete.”

A live service game gracefully bowing out, in this economy? My liege! “With Chivalry 2, we set out to make the ultimate medieval battlefield game: an unparalleled multiplayer experience that realized our dream of being a warrior on the fields of battle, inspired by classic medieval movie scenes and old tales of glory from history,” wrote Torn Banner in a blog post yesterday. “With this final content update delivered to players, we’re excited to focus our efforts and resources on compelling new multiplayer projects, both in the Chivalry universe as well as within terrifying new co-op territory.”

That terrifying new co-op territory is No More Room In Hell 2, which we last saw at SGF earlier this year. It’s currently slated for release this October, but this won’t mean the end for Chivalry. “We’ve been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away.” Neither has support for Chivalry 2 completely ended, as there'll still be hotfixes and the like.

It’s certainly been a busy few years for Chivalry 2. There’s a Trello board where you can view the entire history of the game’s roadmap, which totals 11 major content drops, ending with the story conclusion of the Regicide update. Rick Lane had a chat with Torn Banner around the time of the game’s release, and it seems like the team have basically checked off every wishlist item they had for Chivalry’s 2’s future. Whether they did indeed succeed in making the “best horses ever,” though, I’ll let you decide.