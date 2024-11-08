Choose between cyberpunk and magic in Zephon, the new 4X from the Warhammer 40,000 – Gladius devs

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics Of War developers Proxy Studios have just released Zephon, a new 4X strategy game set in a manky, post-apocalyptic world. It's got hexagonal maps, flesh trees, gangly Evangelion-grade giants, "otherworldly hymns of decay", nuclear bombs, and a player-led "blend of magic and cyberpunk" that extends from the city architecture to the research component. All of which is my cup of giblets. Here's the launch trailer.

OK, as and when I play, I'm probably going to turn off that unit dialogue. Why does everybody sound so chipper about being forced to trade blows with tentacle beasts? But the putrid scenery is inviting, and I like the sound of a "combat-focused" 4X with battles taking place on the same map as exploration and construction. I also like the premise of, essentially, deciding what particular flavour of sci-fantasy you want your civ to become. Will you field a robot army dolled up with alien gadgets, channel dark forces from beyond the veil, or some combination of the two? Here's some blurb:

Humanity emerges, hesitantly, into ruination. Almost nothing is left of the world as we knew it--settlements, forests, seas, mountains--all have been blasted into unfamiliarity. Horribly mutated animals hunt in packs through deformed woodland. Decrepit military robots stumble unknowingly through the ruins, sensors and logic centres blown. Alien soldiers, once impossibly powerful, cower in the wrecks of their ships, praying to heedless gods for rescue. Control the survivors of humanity in a near-future apocalypse of alien origin. Pick a path between the indifferent abominations of the Voice and the uncaring automata of ZEPHON, with city management, turn-based tactical combat, unholy research, diplomatic maneuvering, and branching narrative quests. Gather your allies and pick your actions wisely.

And here are some numbers. Over 50 unique units in battle! Over 150 technologies! Six kinds of climate to worry about as you paint the map! 11 tiered resources to account for when running your economy! OK, that's enough numbers. Don't fret, there are more on the Steam page.

The aforesaid Gladius came out in 2018, at the height of the pre-Edwin period. It appears to have been well-received. How terribly embarrassing, then, for my vaunted predecessors at Rock Paper Shotgun, who never managed to review it. Fraser (RPS in peace) did write about the absence of diplomatic options. Zephon appears to be cut from the same cloth, even if it's comparatively deficient in Tyranids.