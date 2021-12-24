Christmas Eve is the time to play Dracula Cha Cha

Midnight, one more night without sleeping

Watching 'til that morning comes creeping

Green Door, what's that secret your keeping?

Jim Lowe's Green Door might not be a Christmas song, but it sure can feel like one—especially inside the festive action of Dracula Cha Cha. That's right, it's Christmas Eve, which means one more night without sleeping, and time to play Dracula Cha Cha.

Made by Spitoufs, Dracula Cha Cha is an auto-scrolling game about the lord of the vampires going on a nice winter stroll, collecting presents, getting into a dance-off with zombie Father Christmas, playing games with reindeer, destroying snowmen with his Dracula karate, and more. In the style of Tomena Sanner, it's all controlled by a single key, with everything being about timing and context. And it's daft and it's colourful and it's Christmas. And it really has made me think of Green Door as a Christmas song.

Several versions of the game exist. The one I know best is from 2009, available here. It's the one I think of as the 'real' Dracula Cha Cha because for years it was the only one I knew. The newer one from 2015 has a wider variety of levels and challenges, including a delightful surfing level where Dracula blows kisses to beach babes—though unfortunately its Tarzan-esque pulp jungle level has 'pygmy' caricatures I really wish it didn't. You can get that version from OneSwitch's mirror.

If you haven't already this season, remember to play Skeal and cry to Christmas Pain In Christmas Town. These are my big Christmas gaming traditions.