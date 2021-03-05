If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Top-down racer Circuit Superstars has hit the early access track

Learn the tracks online or on your own
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton
Published
Circuit Superstars - ten open wheel cars race around a corner on a paved track.

Circuit Superstars has been doing practice laps for a bit but it's just gotten the green flag to head into early access. This top-down racing game sounds like it has a bit more under the hood than you might expect from its looks. So far it includes quite a few different motorsport varieties so you can hit the track in everything from open wheel cars to rallycross to eurotrucks.

Despite its toy-like aesthetic, Circuit Superstars sounds like it leans towards the simulation side of racing. "Learning the nuances of each car’s handling, and finding the best racing line through each corner of each track will be a challenge for a long time to come," say Original Fire Games. "Not only that, but with the option of fuel usage, tire degradation and racing damage, even a good pit stop strategy could make the difference between hero and zero."

For launch, Circuit Superstars has seven racetracks and eight types of vehicle. Your cars and drivers can be customised as well. On the multiplayer front, you can play split screen or online against friends and participate in six-player tournaments or time trials. It sounds like a fair bit of racing fun already, though this is early access so the team have plans for more development.

Throughout early access Original Fire say they plan to add "more cars, more tracks, more unlocks; and a more robust single player experience. We’re also aiming to have full cross-platform support for the title where platform-holders and available technology allows." They plan to remain in early access for six to twelve months.

You can find Circuit Superstars on Steam for £13/€17/$17.

