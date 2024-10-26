Cities: Skylines latest DLC came out this week, 18 months after its "final" DLC came out last year

Cities: Skylines received its final piece of DLC last May, as developers Colossal Order shifted their focus to its sequel, Cities: Skylines 2. Eighteen months and the release of Cities: Skylines 2 later... Cities: Skylines 1 is getting new DLC again.

The "Mountain Village" creator pack add 45 new buildings designed to help you construct quaint and picturesque destinations.

Many of Cities: Skylines DLCs were created by community members and that's the case here, but developers Colossal Order have also been hands-off when it comes to implementing the work in-game.

"We want to reassure those of you that play Cities: Skylines II, that the development of this new content for Cities: Skylines is an entirely separate effort. The content you’ll find in this release for Cities: Skylines has been implemented by Tantalus, the studio who managed the console ports for Cities: Skylines," says the pack's announcement. "No resources were diverted from Cities: Skylines II for this - our friends at Colossal Order remain fully focused on developing and improving Cities: Skylines II. This approach allows us to release some updates without compromising on either game."

Cities: Skylines 2 launched in a rough state last year, beset by both bugs and performance issues. There have been improvements since, but still the first DLC pack was so poorly received that players were refunded and everybody had to apologise.

For those reasons, and Paradox's many other recent missteps, I think it'd be easy to view a return to Cities: Skylines DLC as a kind of retreat. I actually think this is great, though. A lot of people own and love the first Cities: Skylines and many can't move to the sequel even if they wanted to, so why shouldn't a publisher continue to serve that audience. More folks should do the same.

You can grab the Mountain Village creator pack from Steam. The base game is 75% off, too.