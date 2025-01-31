Civilization 7's post-launch plans include free multiplayer and Age features and paid Ada Lovelace

The post-launch update and DLC schedule for Sid Meier's Civilization VII slightly discombobulates me, because the image above is weirdly reminiscent of Civ 7's own historical Age progression screens. But that uncanny similarity also pleases me, because I can now do the intro joke "all roadmaps lead to Rome".*

In case you missed it, the new 4X strategy jobbo is out 11th February. Developers Firaxis have now sketched out plans for updating it, which extend from the usual balancing and bug fixes to a variety of new map types, possible multiplayer features and Age settings.

All that's from a Steam post which comments that the developers have "a seemingly endless list of ideas". I too have endless ideas - becoming an expert on toadstools, writing a feature film inspired by both Event Horizon and the Oresteia, inventing the Hammer of Dawn weapon from Gears Of War so that I can write evil slogans on my local football pitch, finishing this news post before 5pm. But as we all know, human beings are not endless, and it's possible some of the Civilization 7 team's grand plans won't come to fruition.

"The first set of updates we'll be providing are those that directly target the game as it currently stands," the Steam post comments. "There will be some bugs to fix, plenty of balance changes to make, and we know there are spots in the gameplay and user interface that can be enhanced with any number of quality-of-life improvements. You'll see regular updates from us in all of these areas."

Beyond these routine tune-ups, they're prioritising the below "features that didn't quite make it in for our initial launch". They don't have arrival dates, but there are definitely developers working on them.

- Adding Teams to multiplayer games so we can let you play cooperatively - Expanding to 8 players for multiplayer in all Ages through refinements to our Distant Land system - Allowing you to pick your starting and ending Age to allow for single or double Age games - Providing a wider variety of map types - Adding in hotseat multiplayer

The post also goes over some of the forthcoming paid additions to the forthcoming nation-nurser. They'll be grouped into themed "content collections" that encompass new leaders, civilisations and wonders of the world - all to be released "over the course of a few months" rather than in one dollop.

The first of these boutique-sounding groupings is the Crossroads of the World collection, which will roll out in March 2025. It'll arrive in two doses, the first of which includes "long-standing favourites" Carthage and Great Britain, plus the new leader Ada Lovelace, "who has a way of mastering a game world unlike any other". Some sort of analog AI revolution, perhaps? The second Crossroads of the World drop adds Simón Bolívar and the all-new civs Bulgaria and Nepal.

The full Steam post also discusses the game's victory types, and how they mesh with the new Age system. It's been a while since I properly played Civ - I think Civ 5 was the last one I really sold my soul to. I'm curious to see how Ages change things in practice, though I am disappointed to learn that the new 4X makes use of ye scurvy Denuvo DRM.

*It's probably been done before