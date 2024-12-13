Classic '90s PC racing series Screamer is returning, from the makers of Hot Wheels Unleashed

Back in the mid '90s, I was hooked on an PC racing game called Screamer. It got a sequel a couple of years later, and then the series went dormant. Until now, when it's seemingly returning as a foreboding, anime-infused racer about defying death, once again called simply Screamer. Huh! Huh. You'll find a trailer below.

I guess Ed will be happy?

The trailer doesn't show anything in-game, and there's very little information about the game on its official site. I only knew it was connected to the '90s original by the logo for Milestone Games at the start of the trailer. They're the Italian game developer who created the first two games (the first under the name Graffiti), and are more recently known for (the better than expected) racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed and its sequel.

Did the first Screamer have any kind of plot or framing device? If it did, I've long forgotten it. I remember it having great, Ridge Racer-style car control, and I remember my brothers and I becoming extremely competitive about trying to beat each other's times. I also remember the rally-oriented sequel being less good.

I don't hate that the new Screamer seemingly moves in a new direction. It's been a long time, and there was nothing about the original duology that feels essential today. You can these days grab Screamer 1 and Screamer 2 from Steam, although you're better off just watching a few minutes of the original on YouTube.

The Geoffening has begun! Catch all the latest Game Awards announcements on our Game Awards 2024 hub page. You can also get the news hot from our liveblog.