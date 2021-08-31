Classic platformer VVVVVV just received its first update in 7 years

Back in April, we reported that classic platformer VVVVVV was about to get its first update in seven years. Now I can report: classic platformer VVVVVV has now received its first update in seven years.

The changelog is huge, but its key additions are 60FPS support, new graphical options, and hundreds of bug fixes.

Version 2.3 has been in the works since VVVVVV's source code was released back in 2000, and has been in beta for a while. In a blog post about its release, designer Terry Cavanagh noted that the the update was a "direct result" of making the source code available.

"I’ve personally added very, very little to this update – which is something that I feel maybe a little anxious about!" writes Cavanagh. "But I’ve been very careful to make sure that every change is something I was happy with, and that none of the changes to the game were doing anything other than making this the best version of the 2010 game. I’m extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to that – especially – and I really can’t overstate this, especially InfoTeddy, who did by far and away the most to make this happen."

I love VVVVVV. It came out back in 2010 and feels very much a part of that first indie game surge, alongside World Of Goo and Super Meat Boy and Braid and so on. But it also completely holds up, ten years later. It was retro-styled at the time of its release and it remains one of the all-time greatest platformers today.

The latest patch and its complete changelog mean that VVVVVV will continue to run well on modern machines. If you've never played it, I highly recommend picking it up for £4/$5 from Steam or Itch. If you have played it, then I recommend the completely free Make And Play Edition, which includes player-made levels and a level editor to make your own.