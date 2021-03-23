Classic puzzle mashup Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 out now on PC

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and its predecessor are a delight to me even though I've never played either of the classic puzzle mashups. How anyone can not be delighted by a maximalist, colourful, competitive puzzle game is beyond me. Every trailer is like sliding directly into a seaside arcade on a sunny day.

PPT2 is out now. Will I play it? Probably not, but I do enjoy knowing it exists.

Here's the trailer from its launch on Nintendo Switch in December of last year:

Puyo Puyo Tetris's name is fairly descriptive: it's a mashup of classic tetronimo-clearing puzzle game Tetris and classic blob-matching puzzle game Puyo Puyo. You can choose in each match which game you want to play, or select "Fusion" mode for a presumably chaotic mashup of both games. There's also an adventure mode where you compete against a colourful (read: potentially annoying) cast of characters, where whichever mode you're playing will change at set intervals.

Although you can play alone, PPT2 is primarily about head-to-head puzzling, so there's also online and local competitive and cooperative multiplayer for up to four players. Plus about a million other modes I haven't mentioned here, including a Skill Battle mode in which you form a team of characters with their own stats and skills. (This is what I mean by "maximalist".)

Although I love everything I've seen and read about it, I do struggle to imagine someone sitting down to play Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on PC. It seems like a game that's perfect for train journeys with a Switch - back when train journeys were a thing that happened. But hey, tell me I'm wrong in the comments if you put 200 hours into the original when it came out on PC in 2018.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is available now from Steam for £25/$30/€30.