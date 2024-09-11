Co-op blunder sim Chained Together now lets you make your own hellish maps

Abandon all hope, ye who are shackled to your workmates in Chained Together. The "co-op" game about escaping hell now has a map editor that'll let you make your own infuriating obstacle courses for condemned souls to throw themselves upon. Finally, you can make the endless mountain of perdition you have dreamed about since being emotionally scarred by Getting Over It.

"This update is designed to unleash your creativity," say developers Anegar Games in the brief patch notes. The editor will let you place moving platforms, swinging axes, pulsating spikes, and all the rest of the game's horrendous machinery. There are a few levels already up in the Steam Workshop, including the one pictured above, in which I slipped to my death five times before quitting to desktop. You win this time, spinning log.

We at RPS have already enjoyed a brief foray into the fiery pits. It was a journey that saw Edwin, Nic and I bickering about the correct way to perform a countdown before committing to deadly leaps and scrambled sprints. The darkest place in hell is reserved for those who run into a gauntlet of lasers insisting "let's just eyeball it, boys".

As a co-op multiplayer platformer Chained Together is cheap, silly, and unsurprisingly janky. In other words, pure streamer bait - the video game as meme. But I often admire games like this for their playground simplicity. It reminds me of Sen's Fortress as much as it does Bennet Foddy's cauldronised clamberer. Nic called it a "layer cake of fuckery", a description both accurate and pleasing.