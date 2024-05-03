Co-op horror Content Warning now has a hat shop, new map, island upgrades and 13 fresh monsters

Co-op horror game Content Warning - aka "Lethal Company but you're role-playing as an abandoned places streamer and all your party members are squealing like hogs and putting on daft accents and Brian, will you please stop trying to feed me to that giant whisk so you can go viral" - has received a big update.

As detailed on Steam, it introduces a new underworld map, 13 new monsters, a new item, the Rescue hook, and a progression system whereby you can spend MetaCoins on upgrades for your cosy island haven. Also, a hat shop, and a mirror in which you can presumably admire your new hat. There's also a new cursed object to find in the Old World (another species of hat, or perhaps one of those gnarly masks from Lethal Company?), and the option of "sponsored video deals" after your first week in-game. Not sure how the latter work.

They've also done some "general monster balancing", increased the player's voice range slightly, and changed the level selection to random, while optimising video network performance so you can get hold of your automatically edited replay montages a little faster. Some players are finding that their videos are going AWOL. The devs are working on a fix, and request that you report any extraction failures to them as below:

We're still looking into the other bugs reported with the Extraction bug being one of our priorities, with this update we've added logs to see if we can figure out what goes wrong. If the Extraction Failure bug happens to you please send us your logs (Found in: Appdata/Local Low/LandfallGames/Content Warning/player.log and player-prev.log while the game is still running) to support@landfall.se so that we can have a look, your logs may be the key to fixing it.

Content Warning has dropped off the grapevine somewhat since launching with a free promotion that propelled it to the top of the charts, but it remains an amusing co-op horror experience and a worthy alternative to Lethal Company. I'm interested to see where the developers take it, and in particular, whether they'll try to keep pace with trends in the Youtuber community they're satirising.