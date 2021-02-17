If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Co-op puzzler KeyWe will launch this summer

These poor kiwis are in for a challenging work environment
Cute little co-op 'em up KeyWe looked like a good time when it was first revealed and hey, it's still looking good. A new trailer today gives another look at the absolutely frightening working conditions these little birds will be subjected to. It also includes the little detail that KeyWe is expected to launch this summer.

If you'd not seen it yet, the co-op puzzle game stars two kiwis called Jeff and Debra doing their darndest to run a post office with their tiny little bodies. "With no hands to help them, they must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, bells and buttons to get those messages delivered on time," say developers Stonewheat & Sons.

Today's trailer is actually to announce KeyWe's console launches, but we can spot some extra nasty disasters that Jeff and Debs will have to deal with.

It looks like they're contending with a lot more than just a lack of thumbs. The post office will also be beset by sandstorms, flooding, thunderstorms, ostriches, and huge bugs. I'm pretty sure I even see some carniverous plants in there. All the better to puzzle with, I imagine.

According to the new trailer, we can expect KeyWe out sometime this summer. That should be perfect timing for a co-op romp with the pals.

You can find KeyWe over on Steam when it launches. It will also be avaiable on PS4 and PS5, Xbox boxes, and the Nintendo Switch.

