If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Co-op Zelda-like Rogue Heroes is out now

With a demo if you're curious
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published

Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos is a cute, old school Zelda-like for up to four players - and its out now on Steam, with a demo if you're curious.

I had a go of that demo when it was available back in January, and it was a good time.

It's Zelda-ish through and through. You adventure across an overworld, descend into dungeons, and progress via a mixture of sword and shield combat, and light environment puzzles. Even the four-player co-op mode makes it reminscent of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures on the Gamecube.

Where it differs is where the "Rogue" in the name comes in. You can upgrade your character via buildings you help construct back in town, different classes including archers and various magic users, and the dungeons are procedurally constructed. It's not "Rogue" in the sense of being punishing or having permadeath, however.

I think if it was just another lonesome Zelda-style game, I wouldn't be interested. I've had my fill of this kind of dungeon diving and combat, classes or not, but it's a lot more appealing as a co-op jaunt.

Rogue Heroes will cost you £16/€20/$20 on Steam, and the demo includes a tutorial, a dungeon, and a fair taste of the game.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles