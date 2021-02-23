Co-op Zelda-like Rogue Heroes is out now

Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos is a cute, old school Zelda-like for up to four players - and its out now on Steam, with a demo if you're curious.

I had a go of that demo when it was available back in January, and it was a good time.

It's Zelda-ish through and through. You adventure across an overworld, descend into dungeons, and progress via a mixture of sword and shield combat, and light environment puzzles. Even the four-player co-op mode makes it reminscent of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures on the Gamecube.

Where it differs is where the "Rogue" in the name comes in. You can upgrade your character via buildings you help construct back in town, different classes including archers and various magic users, and the dungeons are procedurally constructed. It's not "Rogue" in the sense of being punishing or having permadeath, however.

I think if it was just another lonesome Zelda-style game, I wouldn't be interested. I've had my fill of this kind of dungeon diving and combat, classes or not, but it's a lot more appealing as a co-op jaunt.

Rogue Heroes will cost you £16/€20/$20 on Steam, and the demo includes a tutorial, a dungeon, and a fair taste of the game.