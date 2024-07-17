Combine Prime Day with vouchers to get one of the best Steam Deck docks dirt cheap

Assuming you’ve already furnished your Steam Deck with a microSD card, your next stop on the accessories train should probably be a docking station. As luck would have it, Ugreen’s nifty 6-in-1 hub/stand combo is currently going extra-cheap, should you take up Amazon’s offer to stack a substantial Prime Day reduction with an additional voucher.

On Amazon UK, the Ugreen dock – which fits non-Steam Deck handhelds, like the Asus ROG Ally, just as comfortably – is 35% off for Prime members. By clicking on the box to apply a further 5% discount, that takes it down another couple of quid to £24, so it’s even cheaper than it was during Amazon Spring Deal Days earlier this year. Amazon US has a similar double offer, where you can combine a 33% Prime Day saving with an additional $3 coupon. Just remember to check the box on the listing page before heading to checkout.

UK deals:

US deals:

Considering it’s a fraction as expensive as Valve’s official Steam Deck dock, Ugreen’s really doesn’t feel like a mere budget alternative. It’s laden with ports, including an extra USB-C and HDMI output, and avoids the plastickiness that a lot of Deck docks share with its sleek aluminium build. Docking stations can be mighty convenient if you want to delve into what a Steam Deck can really do (as this normally involves a trip into Desktop Mode, which is best navigated using a mouse and keyboard), and this model is one of the best-value options on the market.

You might want to be quick, mind, as Prime Day ends at midnight tonight. For all the best offers in one place, check out our main Prime Day deals hub – or, for all the highlights from non-Amazon sellers, there’s always our Anti-Prime Day deals guide.