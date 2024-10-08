Combo Critters is a free, crunchy creature collecting deck builder from the Shotgun King devs

Tiny deck builder Combo Critters exhibits the winning combination common to both small games and radical breakfast cereals - it’s very crunchy, but also bright, sugary and moreish. If Thaddius Cornflakes had recommended struggling families play Combo Critters instead of eating Cookie Crisp for dinner, I imagine the backlash would have been far more reserved. Cookie Crisp tastes like like someone poured Splenda on a packing peanut fished out from a puddle. Combo Critters, though? Pretty tasty, and also free from Itch here.

Combo Critters is the latest from PUNKCAKE Délicieux, of Shotgun King and Super Algebrawl fame. Each level, you form a team of six critters by drawing and discarding, then try to beat your opponent’s score. Each critter has a score, an alignment, and a special effect. Some critters play nice with each other, some don’t. I currently have an ice cream in my hand that adds fifteen to its score if paired with another critter called Cloud, but I also need at least one other ‘sugar’ type critter to score at all. Here's the description:

Welcome to Combo Critters, a unique strategy game where the smallest creatures pack the biggest punch! Build a team of tiny yet powerful critters, each with unique abilities and traits. Maximize their interactions and synergies to achieve the highest possible score and outwit your opponents.

Also, get this: It’s not a bloody roguelike. You get to a NEW stage and if you FAIL the stage you just START that stage over and TRY AGAIN. Is this legal, I ask?

I do have to whine briefly though: Combo Critters refuses to explain itself whatsoever, including what certain status effects and other terms mean. This feels like such an obvious oversight that I’m wondering if it’s a deliberate choice - the proverbial dump in the cereal. Perhaps it’s a ploy to command your full attention and teach you an important lesson - for how many people do we look at, but never really see? A lesson on empathy? Pretty rich coming from the bastards who couldn’t even empathise with my need for a tutorial, that. Anyway - cool game, lovely soundtrack, very free. Enjoy!