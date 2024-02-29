If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Come and join us to chat all things Cobalt Core in today's RPS Game Club liveblog

Starting at 4pm GMT

Live
A spaceship prepares to dodge incoming cannon fire from an even larger ship in Cobalt Core.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Brace Yourself Games
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Today's the day of the RPS Game Club liveblog, where we'll all pile into a single article to talk, in real-time, about February's game pick, Cobalt Core. We'll be kicking off shortly at 4pm GMT today (Thursday February 29th), so go and grab a cuppa, switch on some appropriate music, and we'll get this liveblog started.

Hope everyone's warming up their discussion chords to the sound of some Self-Defense. We'll be kicking things off in five minutes.

Katharine Castle