Come get yer new Elden Ring screenshots

Along with the long-awaited new trailer and release date for Elden Ring, today has also brought a nice little batch of screenshots. 17 frozen images are here for your perusal, and frankly I've been waiting for the Dark Souls studio's new game long enough that hell yeah I'm cooing over screenshots. Especially the one which shows URNS with ARMS AND LEGS. Best new baddie. The other screens are nice too, come see.

Souls does love a big tree

Yeah the horseback exploration looks impressive, but I bet the horse stacks it and falls down a hole if you don't nail a finicky input timing.

I absolutely would suffer through a fat roll to wear this fella's fantastic big hat.

Excellent choice of jousting ground.

I bet this tendril-faced dear has a tragic backstory and I'll feel guilty about murdering them. Unless worms spill out their corpse, in which case they're asking for it.

Bearer of the curse, seek misery.

Yahar'gul has taught me that when the carriage is rockin', DO NOT come knockin'.

Some real Captain Planet magic here.

Grinding through those low levels in Duskwood.

Did Cainhurst Castle finally turn the heating on?

That new painting really ties the Depths kitchen together. Butchers must be dead chuffed.

Lothric and Lorian have been hitting that HGH.

Glad to see Quelaag's Sister has put all that Humanity I gave her to good use.

I prithee partake of my rotted blood.

Our boy Manus finally saw a dentist about his horrible handteeth. Or a manicurist?

The tables are turned, and this time the Undead Parish's Balder Knights are pleading for mercy from a low-level scrub in rags with a mace.

THESE are the good urns. Oh I'm going to get murdered so hard when I try to roll through them. Can't wait.

Elden Ring is due to launch January 21st, 2022. It really does look a lot like Dark Souls, and I am so very okay with that. Ah go on, let's watch that trailer again.

