Come say goodbye to Ed, our departing reviews editor

Friends, another soul is departing the RPS treehouse today. Ed has decided to lay down the mantle of reviews editor and rejoin polite society. Come join me in saying goodbye.

Ed started at RPS back in 2020. He had been working on Metabomb, another site operated by RPS's then-owners which was closing down. We already knew how good a writer Edders, as we call him, was at that point - and what a lovely man, from chatting around the office - so we grabbed hold of him with both hands and didn't let go.

You ought to know Ed's work by now. He's been reviews editor around these parts for around 18 months, but he was a senior staff writer for over two years before that. He obsessed over Valheim carrots, mused on grey carpets, and explained how badminton and Gears Of War were alike. That last one is a favourite of mine, as is Ed's similar piece on his favourite badminton player retiring.

What's It Like To Start Destiny 2 From Scratch? Check out the Destiny 2 episode of video series Ed made with Liam, Inventory Space.Watch on YouTube

As reviews editor, Ed's been responsible for wrangling code from developers and words from the team and from freelancers, which is no mean feat. He's also written a cavalcade of excellent reviews himself. I'm most fond of his take on Shin-chan: Shiro And The Coal Town late last year, which drew on his personal history with Japan, or his frequent, breathless writing about his love of various Yakuza games.

You should also check Ed's own reflections on his departure in a separate article. It's a good trip down memory lane, at least for those of us who work here.

We've had more goodbyes than welcomes at RPS of late, but that should change in the months to come as we'll be hiring for a new reviews editor. Yet there will only ever be one Reviews Edders. Join me in wishing Ed an RPS In Peace in the comments below.