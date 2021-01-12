Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Ray tracing is the big new graphics tech of next-gen gaming, and it's probably one of the biggest reasons why you'd want to upgrade to one of today's best graphics cards. With more games getting ray tracing support every month, it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with all the new releases, so we've put together this list of all the confirmed ray tracing games you can play on PC right now, as well which ones will be getting ray tracing support in the future. And because ray tracing also tends to go hand in hand with Nvidia's performance-boosting DLSS tech these days, I've also listed all the current and upcoming games that support DLSS, too.

Previously, you needed an Nvidia RTX card to take advantage of games with ray tracing support, but now that AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards have arrived, you can take advantage of these realistic reflections and lighting effects on both Nvidia RTX cards and any AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU. What's more, Intel's upcoming Xe graphics cards are also set to support ray tracing when they eventually arrive later this year, giving you even more choice when it comes to buying a ray tracing-capable GPU.

Right now, the number of ray tracing games you can actually play on PC is still on the slim side, but it's slowly getting larger. Indeed, now that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have both launched, it's only a matter of time before this list starts getting even bigger. Both of these next-gen consoles have built-in ray tracing support, which will hopefully mean that more developers will start adding ray tracing to their games as a matter of course. For now, though, these are all the ray tracing games on PC you can play right now.

Ray tracing games you can play right now:

Amid Evil

Battlefield V

Bright Memory Infinite

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Crysis Remastered

Deliver Us The Moon

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Godfall

Justice

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus / Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Minecraft

Moonlight Blade

Mortal Shell

Observer: System Redux

Pumpkin Jack

Quake II RTX

Redout: Space Assault

Resident Evil Village

Ring Of Elysium

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Stay in the Light

The Fabled Woods

The Medium

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Wrench

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

The good news is that more ray tracing games are on the way, and below you'll find all the other upcoming ray tracing games we currently know about. Some are old games getting new ray tracing updates, others are brand-new titles that haven't been released yet. Alas, there's no guarantee that all of these games will get ray tracing at launch, but with a little bit of luck, the games you see below will eventually join the ray tracing games listed above.

Ray tracing games on the way:

Atomic Heart

Boundary

Dying: 1983

Dying Light 2

Doom Eternal

Enlisted

Far Cry 6

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch

Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach

Hitman 3

Icarus

Justice Online

JX Online 3

Lego Builder's Journey

Ready Or Not

Synced: Off-Planet

Stalker 2

The Ascent

The Persistence

The Riftbreaker

The Witcher III: Complete Edition

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

DLSS games you can play right now:

Thankfully, the number of games that support Nvidia's DLSS tech is much larger than the number of ray tracing games right now - which is excellent news for Nvidia RTX card owners looking to squeeze some extra frames out of their new GPU. Unlike ray tracing, these games do require the use of an Nvidia RTX card, as DLSS is a proprietary technology exclusive to Nvidia. It's an AI-powered upscaling technology that helps to boost performance at higher resolutions (particularly when you've got ray tracing enabled), and many of today's big ray tracing games such as Watch Dogs Legions simply aren't playable without it. Without further ado, then, here are all the Nvidia DLSS games you can currently play right now:

Amid Evil

Anthem

Battlefield V

Bright Memory

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Control

Crsed: F.O.A.D

Crysis Remastered

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Deliver Us The Moon

Edge Of Eternity

Enlisted

Everspace 2

F1 2020

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Iron Conflict

Gu Jian Qi Tan Online

Into The Radius

Iron Conflict

Justice

Marvel's Avengers

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus / Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Minecraft

Monster Hunter: World

Moonlight Blade

Mortal Shell

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition

No Man's Sky

Outriders

Pumpkin Jack

Redout: Space Assault

Scavengers

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Fabled Woods

The Medium

War Thunder

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Wrench

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

The introduction of DLSS 2.0 in games such as Death Stranding marked a real turning point for Nvidia's performance-boosting upscaling tech. Whereas previous DLSS games looked noticeably blurry with DLSS enabled, DLSS 2.0 is now indistinguishable from a game's native resolution.

Nvidia say there are more DLSS games on the way, too. DLSS has now been integrated into both the Unreal Engine and Unity game-making tools now, so it should be much easier for developers to start adding in support for it. That said, several games Nvidia have announced over the past few years still haven't received their intended DLSS support yet, and consequently I've removed some of the titles that were previously included on this list, as even Nvidia seem to have forgotten about them in their most recent DLSS announcements. Instead, the games below are definitely confirmed to be getting DLSS support, based on the most recent information available to us.

DLSS games on the way:

Atomic Heart

Boundary

Dying: 1983

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

Five Nights At Freddy's Security Breach

Icarus

JX3

Lego Builder's Journey

Naraka: Bladepoint

Rainbow Six Siege

Ready Or Not

Red Dead Redemption 2

System Shock (2021, available now in the demo)

The Ascent

The Persistence

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

AMD also have their own version of DLSS coming soon called FidelityFX Super Resolution (or FSR for short). The first games to support FSR will be arriving on June 22nd 2021, but we currently don't know which games will support it (apart from Godfall), or how much crossover there'll be with the number of games that support DLSS. The good news, though, is that FSR will be available on a huge range of graphics cards, and not just AMD ones, either. Indeed, everything from an Nvidia GTX 10-series card onwards, plus all of AMD's RX 6000, RX 5000, RX 500 and RX Vega GPUs will be able to make use of FSR, and even AMD's Ryzen processors with integrated Radeon graphics will be able to use it, too. I'll update this article with more information on FSR games as and when they're confirmed.