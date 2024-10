Today's Connections hints and answers for Wed, October 02nd

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 02nd October? Another day brings another Connections puzzle, and another guide from us to help you out!

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Wednesday, 02nd October 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Wednesday 02nd October

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): All words associated with luck.

All words associated with luck. Green (Easy): All actions done with a certain sharp tool.

All actions done with a certain sharp tool. Blue (Medium): All of these movies star the same actor.

All of these movies star the same actor. Purple (Hardest): All of these are known for their "limbs".

All of these are known for their "limbs". Extra hint 1: Dice and Gamble belong in different groups.

Dice and Gamble belong in different groups. Extra hint 2: Shiva and Slot Machine belong in the same group, belive it or not.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Bet

Green (Easy):

Dice

Blue (Medium):

Joker

Purple (Hardest):

Octopus

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Joker Dice Chance Casino Octopus Slot Machine Cube Gamble Slice Bet Shiva Julienne Heat Venus De Milo Risk Taxi Driver

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Put On The Line

Use A Kitchen Knife

Robert De Niro Films

Distinctive Number Of Arms (Or Lack Thereof)

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, 02nd October:

Put On The Line: Bet, Chance, Gamble, Risk

Use A Kitchen Knife: Cube, Dice, Julienne, Slice

Robert De Niro Films: Casino, Heat, Joker, Taxi Driver

Distinctive Number Of Arms (Or Lack Thereof): Octopus, Shiva, Slot Machine, Venus De Milo

There are words in today's Connections that feel like they could be in the same group - specifically Dice, Gamble, Casino, and Slot Machine. But they're each in different groups! That makes this Connections one of the harder ones I've tackled in a long time.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

