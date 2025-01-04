Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Sat, January 4th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 4th January? Some Connections puzzles are harder than others, but don't worry if today's edition is proving a bit too hard. With a bit of help from this guide, you will surely find the solution.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Saturday, 4th January 2025.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Saturday 4th January

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): You could use these techniques to make something smaller.

You could use these techniques to make something smaller. Green (Easy): These words can fasten an item.

These words can fasten an item. Blue (Medium): "All done!"

"All done!" Purple (Hardest): Think of a famous surrealist painting.

Think of a famous surrealist painting. Extra hint 1: 'Tick' and 'ant' are in different groups.

'Tick' and 'ant' are in different groups. Extra hint 2: One of these groups is connected to Salvador Dalí.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Ball

Green (Easy):

Snap

Blue (Medium):

Cross

Purple (Hardest):

Ant

Eight Great Wordle-likes Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.Watch on YouTube

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Check Clock Crumple Cross Hook Tick Buckle Ant Ball Strike Melting Wad Snap Scrunch Branch Clip

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Crush Into A Compact Shape

Fasteners

Mark As Completed

Depicted In Dalí's "The Persistence Of Memory"

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 4th January:

Crush Into A Compact Shape: Ball, Crumple, Scrunch, Wad

Fasteners: Buckle, Clip, Hook, Snap

Mark As Completed: Check, Cross, Strike, Tick

Depicted In Dalí's "The Persistence Of Memory": Ant, Branch, Clock, Melting

I lucked out with today's Connections as 'The Persistence of Memory' happens to be one of my favourite paintings - but I still had to find the 'fasteners' and 'mark as completed' before I saw it. I reckon today's puzzle may be difficult if you're not familiar with that particular work of art.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Friday 3rd January. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!