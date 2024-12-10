Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Tue, December 10th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 10th December? Read on; we've got tips galore and the answers for you below if you desire a helping hand.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Tuesday, 10th December 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Tuesday 10th December

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): Similar to 'nomer'.

Similar to 'nomer'. Green (Easy): If you travel by plane, you typically go through these stages.

If you travel by plane, you typically go through these stages. Blue (Medium): Do this and perhaps you'll find or catch something.

Do this and perhaps you'll find or catch something. Purple (Hardest): They're one letter away from being something else.

They're one letter away from being something else. Extra hint 1: Think about countries.

Think about countries. Extra hint 2: Let's assume you're taking a taxi to the airport.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Label

Green (Easy):

Cruise

Blue (Medium):

Rummage

Purple (Hardest):

Inland

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Fish Call Wanda Ran Inland Cruise Fumble Taxi Touchdown Dub Olivia Root Name Rummage Takeoff Label

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Give A Title To

Parts Of A Flight

Feel Around (For)

Countries Minus First Letter

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Tuesday, 10th December:

Give A Title To: Call, Dub, Label, Name

Parts Of A Flight: Cruise, Takeoff, Taxi, Touchdown

Feel Around (For): Fish, Fumble, Root, Rummage

Countries Minus First Letter: Inland, Olivia, Ran, Wanda

This was a tricky one! Even if you noticed the almost-countries in the purple group, this Connections' green and blue category are easy to fumble. It appears that fish and root share a connection after all.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

