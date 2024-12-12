Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Thu, December 12th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 12th December? If you can't quite link the words together today, this guide will give you some pointers to help you solve your Connections puzzle.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Thursday, 12th December 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Thursday 12th December

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): The same sound, four times.

The same sound, four times. Green (Easy): Handle with care!

Handle with care! Blue (Medium): Use them if you don't like the F-word.

Use them if you don't like the F-word. Purple (Hardest): This word group is rather wet.

This word group is rather wet. Extra hint 1: You can drink a word from the yellow group and eat some of the blue group.

You can drink a word from the yellow group and eat some of the blue group. Extra hint 2: The word 'meandering' has a connection to the purple group.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Tea

Green (Easy):

Gear

Blue (Medium):

Nuts

Purple (Hardest):

Bank

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Fudge Bed Saw Tee (Shirt) Ti (Musical Note) Gear Rats Delta Zipper Nuts Tea Geez Mouth Tee (Golf) Comb Bank

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Things That Sound Like "T"

Objects With Teeth

Mild Oaths

Parts Of A River

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Thursday, 12th December:

Things That Sound Like "T": Tea, Tee (Golf), Tee (Shirt), Ti (Musical Note)

Objects With Teeth: Comb, Gear, Saw, Zipper

Mild Oaths: Fudge, Geez, Nuts, Rats

Parts Of A River: Bank, Bed, Delta, Mouth

Personally, I think the 'mild oaths' group was the most surprising one in today's Connections puzzle as you have to think of their secondary use. 'Things that sound like T' are a bit obvious in comparison, aren't they? I bet most of you guessed the river parts before the mild oaths too.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

