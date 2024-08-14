Today's Connections hints and answers for Wed, August 14th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 14th August? Wednesdays can be tough, we know, but we're here to lighten the challenge just a touch with our daily Connections hints and answers guide.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Wednesday, 14th August 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Wednesday 14th August

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): You might associate these words with something going wrong.

You might associate these words with something going wrong. Green (Easy): These smell nice.

These smell nice. Blue (Medium): With sharp eyes, you might see these things happen in your garden.

With sharp eyes, you might see these things happen in your garden. Purple (Hardest): These words are associated with a particular sport.

These words are associated with a particular sport. Extra hint 1: One of the groups is to do with famous people.

One of the groups is to do with famous people. Extra hint 2: Pollinate and Petunia do not belong to the same group.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Goof

Green (Easy):

Poppy

Blue (Medium):

Pollinate

Purple (Hardest):

Babe

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.Watch on YouTube

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Babe Buzz Boo-Boo Daisy Jasmine Mickey Dance Yogi Goof Sting Petunia Flub Poppy Lou Gaffe Pollinate

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Blunder

Flowers

Things Bees Do

First Names Of Yankees Legends

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, 14th August:

Blunder: Boo-Boo, Flub, Gaffe, Goof

Flowers: Daisy, Jasmine, Petunia, Poppy

Things Bees Do: Buzz, Dance, Pollinate, Sting

First Names Of Yankees Legends: Babe, Lou, Mickey, Yogi

I surprisingly managed to get today's Connections puzzle perfectly, despite the appearance of some pretty US-specific knowledge in the Yankees group (which is always tough for a Brit like me). The four flowers were fairly obvious for a first pick, and while I was momentarily misled by "Gaffe" (my first thought was Gaff/Gaffer Tape), I managed to get the Blunder group down shortly afterwards.

I still have no idea who Mickey or Yogi are (I only vaguely understand that Baseball is even a thing that exists), but I know just enough to remember that Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were uber-famous stars. As are Sting and Buzz, I spose, but not in Baseball. Overall then, today's Connections puzzle was an easier one in my book, but there were still a couple of areas I could've stumbled if I had been thinking along a different wavelength.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Tuesday 13th August. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!