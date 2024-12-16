Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Mon, December 16th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 16th December? If you can't spot any patterns in the sea of words today, don't worry. Whether you need the answers or just a bit of help, we've got you covered.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Monday, 16th December 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Monday 16th December

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): Like a phone, but not quite.

Like a phone, but not quite. Green (Easy): Throwing is fun!

Throwing is fun! Blue (Medium): Think of chocolate and cream.

Think of chocolate and cream. Purple (Hardest): Funny or not, 'Joe Mama' would fit.

Funny or not, 'Joe Mama' would fit. Extra hint 1: One word group involves fighting, but nobody gets hurt.

One word group involves fighting, but nobody gets hurt. Extra hint 2: 'Ham radio' stands for amateur radio.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Ham

Green (Easy):

Food

Blue (Medium):

Yodel

Purple (Hardest):

Chicken

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Light Bulb Snowball Ham Chicken Pillow Yodel Bar Food Knock-Knock Walkie-Talkie Ding Dong Water Balloon Satellite Devil Dog Am Hoho

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Types Of Radio

Kinds Of Play Fights

Snack Cakes

Classic Joke Staples

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 16th December:

Types Of Radio: Am, Ham, Satellite, Walkie-Talkie

Kinds Of Play Fights: Food, Pillow, Snowball, Water Balloon

Snack Cakes: Devil Dog, Ding Dong, Hoho, Yodel

Classic Joke Staples: Bar, Chicken, Knock-Knock, Light Bulb

There were a few obvious Connections in today's puzzle, such as snowball and water balloon, or satellite and walkie-talkie. The snack cakes were the most difficult for me as they require a degree of familiarity - following a quick Google search, I get the feeling I might be missing out there. The joke staples are tricky too, though I'm sure most people will see a light bulb after a few minutes of thinking.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Sunday 15th December. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!